People Going on Road Trips in Awesome Cars Across America Have Started a Trend

A couple of days ago, one young buck took his Ferrari California T on a 12,000-mile (19,312 km) ride across North America. He wrote about his travels on Reddit and documented every step of the journey. Soon after, another daredevil that embarked on a similar adventure in a Subaru BRZ shared his experience. Then, another one started to talk about their cross-country trip in a ‘74 Plymouth Scamp.
They’re calling it “I took my...,” and it’s basically a road trip journal where people share information about their experiences. Like what car they took, their exact route, how many miles they drove, how much time they spent on the trip, their top speed, average fuel consumption, what issues they faced, how many times cops pulled them over, and how much money they spent on gas.
The one that started it all was the owner of a 2016 Ferrari California T that drove it for 12,000 miles (19,312 km). Spoiler alert, the total gas cost was over $3,000. The Italian stallion he drove had a 3.9-liter V8 engine that produces 553 horsepower (561 ps) with 557 lb-ft (755 Nm) of torque. Not a bad car to take for a two-month “beer run.” When he stopped along the way, aside from working, he had a blast playing golf, hiking, or camping. After getting pulled over five times, he was the “lucky” winner of just one ticket.
The second adventurer traveled 6,000 miles (9,656 km) from Massachusetts to the Grand Canyon and back in a 2019 Subaru BRZ. The car had a stick shift, which would mean that it was fitted with the well-known Subaru 2.0-liter H4 engine, which produces 200 horsepower (203 ps) and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque.
He was also accompanied by friends, one driving a Nissan Frontier. They only got one speeding ticket, so all in all, the trip was a raving success. And it didn’t cost a small fortune either, the Subaru chugging just $814 worth of gas along the way. Given the fact that his post quoted the initial Ferrari one, people started nicknaming his car as a “Ferubaru” or a “Subarrari.”
Last on our list, but certainly not the last that will tell an “I took my car” road trip story is the owner of a very pristine looking 1974 baseline 3-speed automatic Plymouth Scamp. The 3.7-liter Chrysler Slant-6 engine produced a modest 105-hp (106 ps) with 180 ft-lb (244 Nm) of torque. It’s no Ferrari, but “it’ll get you there,” as they said back then. No tickets were involved, just a warning for taking a nap in the car under a lamppost on a highway ramp.
The route took two weeks, and the journey was a round trip from Worcester County, Massachusetts, to San Antonio, Texas, through Baltimore, Manhattan, then one last six-hour drive back home.
