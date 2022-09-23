People Going on Road Trips in Awesome Cars Across America Have Started a Trend

A couple of days ago, one young buck took his Ferrari California T on a 12,000-mile (19,312 km) ride across North America. He wrote about his travels on Reddit and documented every step of the journey. Soon after, another daredevil that embarked on a similar adventure in a Subaru BRZ shared his experience. Then, another one started to talk about their cross-country trip in a ‘74 Plymouth Scamp.

11 photos