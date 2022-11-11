People Are Still Putting Eyelashes on Cars, Fisker Karma Falls Victim to the Kitschy Trend

Remember when cars with eyelashes were pretty much around every corner? Thank God and every other deity that most people have realized that it is a kitschy trend. And we must highlight ‘most’ and not ‘all’ people, because there are still some who fancy this mod.
Case in point, meet one Fisker Karma with eyelashes that was spotted in Dubai. The electrified sports sedan seems to have been properly taken care of, as it looks quite good for something that is one decade old. Well, save for the eyelash part, obviously, which is why it ended up in Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread.
Instead of helping it tap into its ridiculous part with this modification, the owner should have done something else to it. For one, they could have submitted it to VLF. The tuner can give it a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine that pumps out 638 hp and 604 lb-ft (819 Nm) of torque, dropping the 2.0-liter four-pot and two electric motors.
Besides being capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 4 seconds, around two seconds quicker than stock, the Fisker Karma also looks much better in VLF Destino guise, to us anyway, thanks to the new front bumper. The grille is smaller and prettier, and the vents less aggressive. Guess the ‘less is sometimes more’ saying does apply to the tuned variant’s looks.
Now, back to the carlash part, like in eyelashes for cars, they were rather popular at the beginning of last decade. Name the make and model, and type of headlight, and you will find the right set of carlashes. They’re a cheap product, both literally and figuratively, and fitting them to the vehicle is easy, as all you need is some adhesive, and a steady hand. We would also add the need to stand out to the list as well. Here’s to never-ever seeing a car with eyelashes again for the rest of our lives!
