People Are Now Putting the Tesla Cybertruck on Big 30-Inch Wheels

Some may be tempted to say that the donk spirit possesses this Tesla Cybertruck. However, as any real petrolhead and their pet could tell you, it's only the 1971-1976 Chevy Impala and Caprice that qualify for this term, albeit when fitted with large wheels and other flashy stuff.
Therefore, no matter how cool some of you may consider the Tesla Cybertruck (you don't actually think it's cool, do you?), it will never be a donk. Not in a million years, and you can do nothing about that, no matter how much money you may have in your bank account.
Since it is still an internet sensation and keeps turning heads wherever it goes, the electric pickup truck with an unconventional design has ended up in the possession of multiple famous people. Various artists, influencers, athletes, and so on have chosen this model to be their daily, and they don't seem to regret the choice.
Not only that, but some have had their Tesla Cybertruck customized. It usually has a crazy wrap, like the one shared by 2 Chainz on social media earlier this month. That one kind of sent Hellcat vibes due to the custom graphics and also featured a set of large alloys. They're a three-spoke proposal signed by Forgiato that would've looked far better on something that was built in the '90s.
Forgiato is obviously on a roll these weeks as it has just released images of yet another tweaked Tesla Cybertruck. This one features wire-like wheels with a multi-spoke design and custom center caps. The alloys in question were shod in rubber band tires to fit under those squared arches, as chopping was not an option. You see, unless you missed the title, you know that these measure 30 inches in diameter, which is a lot for any car.
We won't complain about the looks, as this is a head-turning project, but then again, we wouldn't want to sit around in it on the go, as those massive alloys and thin tires have made it very bouncy. The wheelmaker hasn't revealed anything about this EV's owner, so chances are we might not be dealing with a celebrity this time. So, do you like this Cybertruck?
Another customized Tesla Cybertruck that has gone viral is the one owned by Lil Baby. The 29-year-old American rapper decided to go for a red wrap and red wheels. And guess what? The alloys also came from Forgiato's portfolio. We've seen plenty of modified Cybertrucks these past few months, and we still believe this model looks best without any tuning touches unless we're talking about a nice set of wheels. And we have yet to see one that perfectly matches the vehicle's design.
