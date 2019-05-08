Dusty InSight Shows Up in Martian Selfie

5 Pastor Arrested For Shooting at Car Carrying His Daughter

4 New Haven Police Shoot Unarmed Couple Sitting in Car, Protests Ensue

3 Chevy vs. Ford Debate Leads to Stabbing, Shooting in Virginia Home

2 Dallas Cop Indicted For Deadly Shooting During Traffic Stop

1 Teen Shot While Egging Cars in Virginia

More on this:

Pennsylvania Man Opens Fire on Vehicle Waiting For AAA

Pennsylvania authorities are looking for two suspects who suddenly opened fire on an occupied car waiting for AAA at the weekend, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 17 photos



The incident occurred on May 4 and was captured by several security cameras in the area. Initially, the two male suspects walked by the stranded car, with people inside and blinking lights, and seemed to be going about their business. However, one of them turned around, ran towards the vehicle and fired several shots at the back window of the car.



“Suddenly one of the suspects produces a black handgun and fires into the back window of the vehicle then fled the area on foot and was last seen south on 16th Street from Butler Street. The victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds,” Philadelphia



The shooter is described as “black male, light complexion, thin build, 20-30 years-of-age, beard, possible tattoo left side of neck/near shoulder area and possible tattoo at the top of his back closer to the neck, wearing a light colored t-shirt, light colored shorts and sneakers with reflective strips.”



Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and the police warn against approaching them if spotted. Call 911 instead, if you do see them.



The police report doesn’t say whether there was any connection between the shooter and his victims, or mention anything more about the current condition of the latter.



Surveillance video with the incident has been released, in the hope that members of the public will be able to assist in identifying either of them. The face of the shooter is clearly visible in it, but that of the other suspect not so much. You will also find the footage at the bottom of the page.The incident occurred on May 4 and was captured by several security cameras in the area. Initially, the two male suspects walked by the stranded car, with people inside and blinking lights, and seemed to be going about their business. However, one of them turned around, ran towards the vehicle and fired several shots at the back window of the car.“Suddenly one of the suspects produces a black handgun and fires into the back window of the vehicle then fled the area on foot and was last seen south on 16th Street from Butler Street. The victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds,” Philadelphia police say in a description of the incident.The shooter is described as “black male, light complexion, thin build, 20-30 years-of-age, beard, possible tattoo left side of neck/near shoulder area and possible tattoo at the top of his back closer to the neck, wearing a light colored t-shirt, light colored shorts and sneakers with reflective strips.”Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and the police warn against approaching them if spotted. Call 911 instead, if you do see them.The police report doesn’t say whether there was any connection between the shooter and his victims, or mention anything more about the current condition of the latter.