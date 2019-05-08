autoevolution

Pennsylvania Man Opens Fire on Vehicle Waiting For AAA

8 May 2019, 13:18 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Pennsylvania authorities are looking for two suspects who suddenly opened fire on an occupied car waiting for AAA at the weekend, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
17 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor2017 Ford Police Interceptor
Surveillance video with the incident has been released, in the hope that members of the public will be able to assist in identifying either of them. The face of the shooter is clearly visible in it, but that of the other suspect not so much. You will also find the footage at the bottom of the page.

The incident occurred on May 4 and was captured by several security cameras in the area. Initially, the two male suspects walked by the stranded car, with people inside and blinking lights, and seemed to be going about their business. However, one of them turned around, ran towards the vehicle and fired several shots at the back window of the car.

“Suddenly one of the suspects produces a black handgun and fires into the back window of the vehicle then fled the area on foot and was last seen south on 16th Street from Butler Street. The victims were taken to an area hospital and treated for gunshot wounds,” Philadelphia police say in a description of the incident.

The shooter is described as “black male, light complexion, thin build, 20-30 years-of-age, beard, possible tattoo left side of neck/near shoulder area and possible tattoo at the top of his back closer to the neck, wearing a light colored t-shirt, light colored shorts and sneakers with reflective strips.”

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and the police warn against approaching them if spotted. Call 911 instead, if you do see them.

The police report doesn’t say whether there was any connection between the shooter and his victims, or mention anything more about the current condition of the latter.

shooting AAA police arrest Philadelphia
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 