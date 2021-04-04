Peloton CommuCycle Could Make Your Drive to Work a Fitness Routine

Because of the ongoing health crisis, the average day of the modern human no longer includes a trip to the office. Yet, even back in the days when people used to make the journey from their home to their place of work, they usually took the easy way out.
That means that instead of walking, or perhaps taking a bike to exercise some muscles while on route, people either used their own personal cars, or the public transport systems – both rather fast means of getting around, but not exactly demanding on our bodies.
That left only a limited time at the end of the work schedule for a trip to the gym, one many of us skipped on more than one occasion. But what if somehow we could bring that elusive gym down to the road, and use the time it takes to get to work or home to exercise?
That would require something like the Peloton CommuCycle we have here. It’s a type of autonomous vehicle that is better than a bicycle in that it can be used no matter how bad the weather is, and better than a car because it allows one to focus on anything but being stuck in traffic.
The vehicle would, of course, be packed with gym equipment made by New York-based Peloton, so that whoever rides in it could go about their usual routine, only one the move.
The design of the CommuCycle comes from the renderers over at British leasing company Vanarama, but as far as we’re concerned, it lacks one major component.
Vanarama does say Peloton would have to “invest in a state-of-the-art air conditioning/fragrance unit to keep the 'gym smell' at bay from ride to ride,” but makes no mention on whether this thing would be equipped with a shower.
If it’s not, it kind of limits its use to after working hours, as we bet no one likes to get into that morning meeting all sticky, sweaty and smelly.
That left only a limited time at the end of the work schedule for a trip to the gym, one many of us skipped on more than one occasion. But what if somehow we could bring that elusive gym down to the road, and use the time it takes to get to work or home to exercise?
That would require something like the Peloton CommuCycle we have here. It’s a type of autonomous vehicle that is better than a bicycle in that it can be used no matter how bad the weather is, and better than a car because it allows one to focus on anything but being stuck in traffic.
The vehicle would, of course, be packed with gym equipment made by New York-based Peloton, so that whoever rides in it could go about their usual routine, only one the move.
The design of the CommuCycle comes from the renderers over at British leasing company Vanarama, but as far as we’re concerned, it lacks one major component.
Vanarama does say Peloton would have to “invest in a state-of-the-art air conditioning/fragrance unit to keep the 'gym smell' at bay from ride to ride,” but makes no mention on whether this thing would be equipped with a shower.
If it’s not, it kind of limits its use to after working hours, as we bet no one likes to get into that morning meeting all sticky, sweaty and smelly.