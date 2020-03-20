Peel P50 Race Car Conversion Looks Like a Cartoon

The smart fortwo is seen by most as the smallest car in the world. And because of that, racing conversions with engine swaps and big wings get a lot of attention. However, there's an even smaller vehicle out there, the Peel P50.
These little micro automobiles are one of the most unique parts of car culture. Some of them are undeniably cool, as BMW Isettas have been getting insane bids at auctions. But what about the P50?
The original was made between 1962 and 1965 as a sort of recession car. Peel Engineering was a company based in the Isle of Man, and its primary products were fiberglass boats and motorcycle fairings.
Its P50microcar appears in the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum in London as the “Smallest Assembly-Line Manufactured Street-Legal Car.” However, everybody knows that it wouldn't be famous without Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson's comedic test drive.
During that, he showed that the car could fit inside an elevator. However, this was actually an idea from 1963, when a P50 was lifted that way to the top of the Blackpool Tower and driven around.
Only 47 units o the original were ever sold, and one was sold at auction for more than $120,000. However, there's now a company that sells impeccable replicas available with larger scooter engines or even an electric powertrain.
However, the fact that somebody can make a new P50 today is not as strange as this rendering from Hugo Silva. He went full "race car" with the little rascal, putting the single-seater layout into a completely different context.
The Peel sprouts extra bodywork everywhere, looking like a cross between a Lola racer and an old F1 car from the glory days of motorsport. The tall roof seems like a bad idea, but reminds us of the cars in old cartoons where they lifted the roof to show the faces of the characters.
