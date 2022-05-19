Peach and Blue Cullinans Might Think Black Is Overhyped Unless Splashed on Wheels

Across the overrated, overhyped ultra-luxury SUV world, there is a raging battle going on between a few posh representatives from very traditional venues. Some will say, though, that Rolls-Royce has managed to swiftly deliver the winning blow with its first Cullinan attempt.
While the Rolls-Royce Cullinan may not be everyone’s ultra-luxury SUV cup of tea, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, and at least no one can deny that it has quickly become a major darling of the aftermarket realm. So much so that people are now desperately trying to find new ways to stand out in their affluent crowds.
Already, even fully bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badges are so yesterday, and the fight is now raging across the aftermarket battlefield. One of the biggest ultra-luxury SUV strategists might be the Hollywood, California-based RDB LA shop, at least judging it based on the sheer number of personalized builds.
As of late, just showing off the latest Cullinan project is not enough anymore, so they recently set up an Instagram video comparison battle between peachy and Miami Blue Rolls-Royces. Asking the traditional which-is-your-poison-style question, they allowed everyone to choose their hero: either a full-peach Cullinan or a Miami-Blue example (equipped with a cool, snow-white Spirit of Ecstasy).
Interestingly, both still felt a connection with the recent trope that stealthy, murdered-out Cullinans are the latest VIP rage, as they were also equipped with contrasting black wheels. And just a few matching details, probably for classic style purposes, if you ask us.
Oh, speaking of the popular all-black Rolls-Royce Cullinan attitude. In case arctic white, blue, peachy, or any other color that’s not plain black is something one does not approve of, we have a quick-fix solution from AG Luxury Wheels. Embedded second below is their highlighted baller SUV prepared by MC Customs Miami with full murdered-out threads and matching gloss black AGLuxury AGL22 monoblock forged wheels! So, which of them is your favorite?
