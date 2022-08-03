Paul Stephens Autoart 993R Is the Ultimate 993-Gen Porsche 911, Not a One-Off

Porsche's last air-cooled 911s were made until 1998, when the last 993-gen models left the factory. Those vehicles have gained in value since then, and some examples have fetched hefty sums in auctions. For some owners, the 993-gen 911 is their favorite Porsche flavor, but they feel it needs a bit more. Fortunately, solutions exist!
One such option has been presented by Paul Stephens, a Porsche specialist from the UK, which presented its Autoart program for the 993-gen 911. The first vehicle, which led to the entire project, is a model that was brought to the workshop by its owner, who requested it to be improved by 25 percent in every area.
The result of the first example has been stripped to its last bolt, and it has been improved wherever the engineers deemed it necessary. The process took over five years to complete, and it involved thousands of miles of road and track development, as well as extensive work with trusted technical partners.
As Paul Stephens describes it, the vehicle is a blend of a narrow-bodied 993-gen 911 with a race-validated 993RS, as well as with Porsche GT-derived components. All these are mixed with Paul Stephens' proven parts to obtain the best of both worlds.
The vehicle has been made lighter, more powerful, capable of revving higher, and delivering a "more focused driving experience." In stock form, the 993-gen 911 weighed in at 1,370 kg (about 3020.33 lb.) with all fluids in place, while this example has reached 1,220 kg (about 2689.64 lb.) with all its liquids in running order after being modified.
It is important to note that the "dry" weight of this vehicle is just 1,190 kg, while the 3.8-liter motor provides a peak torque of 360 Nm at 5,675 rpm and peak output of 330 bhp (334 metric hp) at 7,400 rpm.
The original car, with a stock 3.6-liter motor, peaked at 272 bhp (275 metric horsepower) at 6,100 rpm, but customers can get the 993R to rev up to 8,500 rpm, while also having the option of ordering a 360 bhp (364 metric horsepower) variant, which is less focused on daily driving duties than its counterpart.
The modifications include an integrated rollcage, a fully bespoke interior with carbon fiber Recaro seats, a five-way adjustable suspension with a custom ECM, a seam-welded body, an improved cooling system, a limited-slip differential, and 996 GT3 RS wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The brakes come from the 993 RS, which is similar when weight is concerned, and the ABS is still active.
Many stock elements, such as audio, center console, door grab handles, electric windows, interior roof courtesy lights, airbag, and many others have been eliminated to save weight, and the same has happened to their wiring loom, as well as switches.
The price of such a conversion has not been mentioned, but you can be sure it costs more to do one of these than to buy a new 911.
The result of the first example has been stripped to its last bolt, and it has been improved wherever the engineers deemed it necessary. The process took over five years to complete, and it involved thousands of miles of road and track development, as well as extensive work with trusted technical partners.
As Paul Stephens describes it, the vehicle is a blend of a narrow-bodied 993-gen 911 with a race-validated 993RS, as well as with Porsche GT-derived components. All these are mixed with Paul Stephens' proven parts to obtain the best of both worlds.
The vehicle has been made lighter, more powerful, capable of revving higher, and delivering a "more focused driving experience." In stock form, the 993-gen 911 weighed in at 1,370 kg (about 3020.33 lb.) with all fluids in place, while this example has reached 1,220 kg (about 2689.64 lb.) with all its liquids in running order after being modified.
It is important to note that the "dry" weight of this vehicle is just 1,190 kg, while the 3.8-liter motor provides a peak torque of 360 Nm at 5,675 rpm and peak output of 330 bhp (334 metric hp) at 7,400 rpm.
The original car, with a stock 3.6-liter motor, peaked at 272 bhp (275 metric horsepower) at 6,100 rpm, but customers can get the 993R to rev up to 8,500 rpm, while also having the option of ordering a 360 bhp (364 metric horsepower) variant, which is less focused on daily driving duties than its counterpart.
The modifications include an integrated rollcage, a fully bespoke interior with carbon fiber Recaro seats, a five-way adjustable suspension with a custom ECM, a seam-welded body, an improved cooling system, a limited-slip differential, and 996 GT3 RS wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires. The brakes come from the 993 RS, which is similar when weight is concerned, and the ABS is still active.
Many stock elements, such as audio, center console, door grab handles, electric windows, interior roof courtesy lights, airbag, and many others have been eliminated to save weight, and the same has happened to their wiring loom, as well as switches.
The price of such a conversion has not been mentioned, but you can be sure it costs more to do one of these than to buy a new 911.