Paul Pelosi’s Crashed 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S Ends Up on the Auction Block

Auction platforms like Copart can always present good bargains, especially if you take the time to look hard enough. You might not get your next, ready-to-do daily, but you could still score a good deal on a wrecked vehicle for parts.
Speaking of wrecked vehicles, if you’re in the market for a new Porsche with an extra claim to fame in its provenance, here’s a 2021 911 Carrera S. It’s seen far better days, but it comes with just 2,738 miles on the clock and the dubious distinction of having been brought into this state by American businessman Paul Pelosi, who is also the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The 82-year-old businessman was arrested in late May 2022 on suspicion of driving under the influence, after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Napa, California. He was initially charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Injury, and Driving with .08% Blood Alcohol Level or Higher Causing Injury, and he initially entered a not guilty plea on both.
Specifics of the crash were never made public, except for the mention that a Jeep smashed into the Porsche and that Pelosi was under the influence. Earlier this month, Pelosi pleaded guilty to DUI, and was sentenced to five days in jail (four of which he’d served, and one was replaced with an 8-hour court-ordered work program), and 3 years of probation.
The Porsche is now on a lot in Martinez, California. It’s been listed on Copart and will sell at auction with an upcoming lot, with celebrity publication TMZ noting that the date is yet to be established. The same media outlet confirms that this Porsche is Pelosi’s.
Damage from the crash is visible on the driver side, both in the front and the rear, but the interior is as-new. The driver airbag deployed in the crash, and is shown in the photos. The unit sells with a salvage California title, but there’s no estimate on how much it could fetch; for comparison, an un-crashed 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera S starts at $168,000.
