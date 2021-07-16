Patina-Infused 1968 F-250 Really Sounds Like a Cummins “Farm & Ranch” Special

Although it hasn’t been produced for too long, the fifth-generation Ford F-Series (1967-1972) is very present today in the fan community. And it does not matter if we are discussing the light-duty F-100 or the ¾ ton F-250, it seems there is something for everyone. Including the classic truck aficionados that don’t mind cross-hopping for parts at rival brand shops.
The Blue Oval produced the fifth iteration of the F-Series all over the place, from the United States to Australia and from Canada down to Mexico and Chile. But at home, the engine options didn’t include a diesel mill like it was the case in Argentina or Brazil. So, do you think that stopped intrepid owners from enjoying the added low-end torque and better gas mileage?
Of course not, since we are well aware that when it comes to custom builds only the sky is the limit. As such, we shouldn’t be surprised to see this Lunar Green F-250 sporting a lot of patina along with a Highboy-like attitude. But this is the polar opposite of the real 1970 Highboy we recently saw sporting a Cobra Jet surprise. Because, on this one, it’s just the body that’s coming from the Blue Oval. The chassis and engine, meanwhile, would make any Dodge Ram truck fan extremely proud.
As such, in the latest episode of the “What The Truck?” Ford Era series we’re faced with a casually beat-down (the patina atmosphere is deliberate) F-250 “Farm & Ranch Special” that was treated in Canada to a 1992 Dodge Ram W250 chassis and 12-valve 1997 Cummins diesel engine swap (engine peek at 1:40). It was before the current owner got it as a California daily driver, but he’s also been tinkering with it ever since.
So, during that time he managed to add perks such as the 35-inch tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels, a nice grille guard, a set of West Coast mirrors, and – above all – a set of custom seats to make travel a lot more enjoyable. And the project isn’t done yet, as the owner mentioned that future plans include 400 to 500 hp for the (traditionally) leaky Cummins mill, a new dashboard, and one-piece headliner, a proper sound system, a little bit of Vintage Air, as well as a new rear bumper.
