autoevolution

Patent Reveals Possible Solution to Wipe the Tesla Cybertruck’s Flat Windscreen

6 Dec 2019, 15:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The Tesla Cybertruck is a wacky-looking wedge on wheels and its windscreen is a flat slab of glass across its front. In concept form, it didn’t have any windscreen wipers, but it turns out Tesla has devised quite a special way to clean it.
7 photos
Tesla windscreen wiper patentTesla windscreen wiper patentTesla CybertruckTesla CybertruckTesla CybertruckTesla Cybertruck
Sadly it doesn’t involve shooting lasers at rain droplets, as much as we would have wanted that to be the case. The actual solution that Tesla will use is somewhat more conventional, and far less sci-fi, but, even so, it’s still a unique and novel way to keep rain from blocking the forward view.

According to a patent uncovered by Automobile Magazine, the Cybertruck will use a single wiper, but it won’t be your typical wiper and it won’t move in the traditional way. The patent was filed in March, 2019, and it reveals that the wiper will move from one A pillar to the other, in a lateral motion, remaining parallel to the A pillars at all times.

The wiper will move along tracks (one at the top of the screen and another at the bottom), and it will be pushed along by electromagnets. It will work much like maglev trains and it should provide provide cleaning for the entire windscreen surface.

In the patent filing, Tesla says this type of wiper would be ideal for cars whose windscreen has complex curves, but the Cybertruck’s perfectly flat screen would make implementing the tech easier. So for the first practical application of this tech, our hunch is that it really could be used on the Tesla pickup.

The Tesla Cybertruck is probably around two years away from going into production, and before it does enter production, Tesla will most likely show an actual pre-production prototype; what the manufacturer showed at the Cybertruck unveiling is really just a design study that was missing many essential details such as a way to wipe the windscreen, mirrors or more conventional wheels - even the (controversial) shape of the body is also bound to change.
Tesla Tesla Cybertruck tech windscreen wiper wiper
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 EditionThe Pirelli Calendar Goes Fully Woke for the 2020 Edition
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Get Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul TruckGet Ready for the All-Electric Long-Haul Truck
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Vida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas StationVida Superyacht Has Wine Cellar and Waterfall, Doubles as Floating Gas Station
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Cannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw Race
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupePORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day