Patent Application Shows Mazda Will Sell Electric Sedan That Could Replace the Mazda 3

Mazda made a pretty big effort to enlighten everyone about its EV strategy. It would only give its vehicles battery packs that were large enough for them to still be great to drive. When it presented the MX-30, all its arguments about how important it was that an EV was light went down the drain with a range of only 100 miles (160 kilometers). A new patent application shows the Japanese automaker will change that strategy soon.

13 photos