Passengers in Horror After South Korean Airline Plane Doors Flung Open Mid-Flight

Several bad things could happen on a plane, but the worst includes having a hijacker, losing an engine, or worse, snakes! On Friday, passengers aboard an Asiana Airline in South Korea had an agonizing experience after a man flung open the plane's door mid-flight.
While this might seem like a scene straight out of a Hollywood action film, Asiana Airlines officials say the passenger aboard the Airbus A321 plane somehow managed to pull the door lever open, causing the wind to gush into the cabin of the passenger aircraft.
The plane's door swung open moments before landing in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday afternoon. As you'd imagine, the bizarre incident triggered panic among the 194 passengers onboard the plane.
The plane Airbus A321 had set off an hour earlier from a holiday island (Jeju), at around 12:40 PM (0340 GMT).
Fortunately, the airline crew was able to land the plane safely an hour later. However, nine passengers (all teenagers) were slightly injured. According to the local media, some passengers fainted, while others experienced breathing problems and were immediately rushed to hospital.
Science tells us that opening an airplane door mid-flight is practically impossible. For starters and safety reasons, the cabin doors are always mechanically locked.
Also, at normal cruising altitude, about 3.3 lbs (1.4 kgs) of pressure is applied on every square inch of the aircraft. Simply put, cabin pressure won't allow it. Therefore, flinging the door open mid-cruise would take more than human power.
Still, it's possible to open a passenger airplane's emergency exit if the plane is close to the ground – the pressure inside and outside the cabin are similar.
A video that surfaced online (taken by a passenger onboard) showed a gap on the left-hand side of the plane and wind blowing on rows of seated Asiana Airlines passengers.
Many safety checks are involved when locking and unlocking passenger aircraft cabin doors. However, passengers on board told the local media that the man was able to open the door lever because the plane was about to land (250 meters/820 feet) off the ground).
The cabin crew could not prevent the man from opening the door because they were already buckled in for a landing. Witnesses also said the man attempted to jump off the plane after successfully opening the cabin door.
South Korean transport ministry, in a statement, said the man who opened the plane's door had been taken into custody by authorities, and the Police were investigating the incident. Authorities are also investigating if the cabin crew followed the necessary protocols to prevent the incident.
Police told the local media that the man confessed during questioning that he was stressed after losing his job, BBC reported.
Most of the plane's passengers were teenage athletes in transit to a track and field competition in Ulsan City.
