Passat Variant R-Line Edition Revealed, Is Almost a Hot Car

80% of all Passat sales in Europe come from company car buyers, so it's understandable that Volkswagen doesn't want to make a deep connection with individual buyers. That's why you're unlikely to see another Passat W8 or R36. However, the facelifted Passat does come pretty close to being a hot car with the Passat Variant R-Line Edition, revealed today ahead of the Geneva Motor Show.
This car is the answer to the question "what's the coolest Passat you can buy right now?" On top of that, it's also a special edition, so the chances of running into the same model twice are pretty low. Volkswagen is only going to make 2,000 units and start selling them in a few months.
The only engine choices are the two top ones, both with 4Motion and DSG. This includes the bi-turbo 2.0 TDI making 240 HP or the 2.0 TSI pumping out 272 HP. Whichever one you chose, the mid-size wagon will keep up with a Golf GTI.
Of course, the R-Line body kit won't be restricted to this special edition; you can have it with every engine you want or as a sedan. However, the R-Line Edition gets treated to some blacked out 19-inch wheels that look like they were stolen from the Golf R, as well as black lipstick around its mouth and grey paint.
Black also dominates the interior, as passengers are treated to R-Line sports seats with center panels covered with Nappa leather, and the side bolsters with carbon leather. Metal pedal covers and door sill plates finish off the look.
It's also got plenty of tech as standard, including the Digital Cockpit (digital instruments) and the glass-covered 9.2-inch Discover Pro navigation system with integrated SIM card and R-Line start screen. And did you know they installed the infinitely adjustable dampers from the Arteon? You can also turn ESC completely off now.
Other standard equipment includes the new IQ.Light LED Matrix headlight system, the Area View camera, and Travel Assist with partial autonomy up to 210 km/h.
