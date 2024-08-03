"Pass Time" Is a Thrilling Drag Racing Game Show That Should Be Revived ASAP

55 photos Photo: POWERtube TV - YouTube

The "Pass Time" TV show rules are simple. Two contestants and a third "resident expert" try guessing the 1/4-mile times of various vehicles. Guess right and get 100 bucks, but each round adds an extra $100. In the end, the winner receives the entire $2,000 pot. It's practically legal drag race betting with an entertaining TV show host. This episode begins with the 1970 Chevrolet Nova, 1966 Chevy Chevelle, 2005 Ford Mustang Shelby, '71 Pontiac Firebird, and '90 Chevrolet Corvette. But after a plot twist, some truly terrifying speed demons appear, like a sub-6-second 12,000-hp jet engine-propelled car.