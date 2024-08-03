"Pass Time" Is a Thrilling Drag Racing Game Show That Should Be Revived ASAP

The "Pass Time" TV show rules are simple. Two contestants and a third "resident expert" try guessing the 1/4-mile times of various vehicles. Guess right and get 100 bucks, but each round adds an extra $100. In the end, the winner receives the entire $2,000 pot. It's practically legal drag race betting with an entertaining TV show host. This episode begins with the 1970 Chevrolet Nova, 1966 Chevy Chevelle, 2005 Ford Mustang Shelby, '71 Pontiac Firebird, and '90 Chevrolet Corvette. But after a plot twist, some truly terrifying speed demons appear, like a sub-6-second 12,000-hp jet engine-propelled car.
"Pass Time" was an American automotive game show that aired on the Speed Channel from 2007 until August 16, 2013. It was hosted by Brett Wagner, with Paige Simpson as the "car wrangler." This episode was recorded at The Strip from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Trying to guess the times are Michael Brown from Loa, Utah, Gerald "Squatty" Haverstick from De Soto, Missouri, and Kenneth (Ken) Herring, the show's "resident expert" from Tyler, Texas.
Round 1
Ken guessed 10.45 seconds, Squatty 11.10, and Mike 11.10, but Squatty was first to dial in the times. On its run, the Chevy did 16.59 seconds down the 1/4-mile at 82.07 miles per hour or 132 kph, earning Squatty a cool $100 bucks.
Next, a '66 Chevy Chevelle coated in Prowler Purple graced the audience with its presence. Its 283-cu-in or 4.6-liter engine produces over 550 horsepower and weighs 3,250 lbs. or 1,474 kilograms. For this one, Ken guessed 12.01, Squatty 11.40 seconds, and Mike 11.60. The Chevelle's 12.74-second run at 102.14 mph or 164 kilometers per hour earned Kenneth 100 bucks.
After that, a 2005 Ford Shelby CS6 with a supercharged V6 made its debut that night at The Strip in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the owner didn't mention the power output, and we only know it makes 8 lbs. of boost. However, a bit of archeological digging revealed that the 2005 Shelby Mustang CS6, with a 4.0-liter V6 engine and a Paxton NOVI-1200 Centrifugal Supercharger, produced 350 hp with 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque.
For comparison's sake, the '05 Ford Shelby Cobra GT500 had a 5.4-liter V8, which produced 500 horsepower and 450 lb-ft or 610 Nm of torque. Returning to our business, Ken thought the Stang would do 12.85 seconds, while Squatty guessed 12.10 and Mike 13.40 seconds. The Shelby crossed the line after 15.73 seconds, going at 92.23 miles or 148 kilometers per hour. This made Mike $100 richer, with all three contestants banking the same amount.
Next came a combo round, in which the contestants tried to guess the combined times of two different vehicles while only getting to ask one question. First, there's a 1968 Pontiac Firebird with a 474-cu-in or 7.8-liter engine, followed by a 1990 Chevy Corvette in a tube chassis, donning a then-new 509-cubic-inch (8.3 liters) engine.
Ken picked a combined time of 18.40, Squatty guessed 18.75, while Mike thought they'd do 18.20. No one believed they would do more than 9.4 seconds each. The '68 Firebird pulled off a 9.75-second time at 138.13 mph or 222 kph, while the Corvette did 9.25 seconds at 145.53 mph or 234 kph. A flat 19-second pass earned Squatty 200 more dollars.
The last $200 pass came in the shape of a 98 Fritz Dragster carrying a 572-cu-in or 9.4-liter engine capable of producing between 1,450-1,500 hp. Its 2-speed Powerglide transmission sends all that ungodly superpower to the massive rear wheels.
For this one, Ken went with 6.91, Squatty with 7.85, and Mike with a 7.20 time. Sadly, the car wouldn't start, so the judge ruled it a "Catastrophic Failure" and gave the win to the slowest time. This means Squatty cashes in another two hundred, totaling $500. By this point, Kenneth only had $100, and Mike had $300.
For this attempt, Ken locked in at 9.45 seconds, Squatty at 8.80, and Mike at 10.20. Lisa made her pass in 10.57 seconds at 128.32 miles per hour or 206.5 kph, making Mike $300 richer, overtaking Squatty by $100.
The second combatant came on two wheels, and its name is the 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa with a 25-lb turbo boost. For this last $300 pass, Ken went with a 7.85-second time, Squatty guessed 8 seconds flat, and Mike chose 10.20.
After a proper rear-wheel burnout, the Hayabusa ran a 7.73-second time at 189.42 miles or 304.8 kilometers per hour. Finally, the "resident expert" won himself an extra 300 dollars, totaling $400. Squatty was still on $500, with Mike at $600.
What better vehicle to take one contestant across the finish line than "Terminal Velocity," a 2002 jet dragster with a J-60 Pratt & Whitney turbojet engine that makes 12,000 horsepower, 6,000 lbs. of thrust, and can reach 3-4Gs? It's also light, weighing only 1,260 lbs. or 571 kilograms, which is insane.
This time, Kenneth locked in a 5.89-second time, Squatty went with 6.2 seconds, and Mike guessed 6.10 seconds. Terminal Velocity had a perfect launch and crossed the line after 5.76 seconds at a mind-shattering 275.39 miles or 443 kilometers per hour.
After lagging behind the entire show, Keeneth Herring from Tyler, Texas, won fair and square, earning his resident expert stripes.
After seeing this show, I can't help but wonder why no one has revived it on YouTube or any other Internet venue yet. Maybe in time, the "Pass Time" format will rise from its ashes and become more popular than ever.
