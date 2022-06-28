Partially-Revamped 1982 Honda CB750SC Nighthawk Has Fresh Paint and Kenda Rubber

It’s never going to turn as many heads as its predecessors, and that’s completely fine unless you’re looking for some two-wheeled status symbol.
Back when this 1982 Honda CB750SC Nighthawk was in the previous owner’s possession, its bodywork got treated a youthful layer of metallic-blue paint, red pinstripes and silver accents. Additionally, the bike’s two-up saddle has been reupholstered in black vinyl, and further maintenance performed under current ownership consisted of replacing the battery, fork seals and fuel petcock.
To keep the Nighthawk firmly planted on the asphalt, both wheels were fitted with Kenda Challenger tires earlier this year. Honda’s old-school predator obtains its power from an air-cooled 749cc inline-four mill that’s paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine features dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a quartet of 30 mm (1.2 inches) Keihin carburetors.
Right below the 9,500-rpm redline, a peak horsepower figure of 76 ponies will be accomplished at the crankshaft, and it moves a curb weight of 573 pounds (260 kg). The web doesn’t host much reliable info regarding the CB750SC’s top speed or acceleration, but you’d probably be right to assume that they’re nothing to write home about.
At the end of the day, this machine aims to be a trusty all-rounder that’s easy to live with as opposed to a speed junkie’s weapon of choice, and it serves its purpose just fine. Suspension gets taken care of by air-adjustable telescopic forks with TRAC (Torque Reactive Anti-Dive Control) technology and twin shock absorbers. Braking is achieved through dual 276 mm (10.8 inches) discs and two-piston calipers up front, along with a traditional drum at six o’clock.
The ‘82 MY Nighthawk we’ve just inspected is currently heading to auction with a little under 22k miles (35,000 km) on the clock. You’ll be needing around 4,000 bones to get ahead of the top bidder, who is offering $3,790 at the time of this article. Be sure to act quickly if that sounds like an intriguing proposition, because the no-reserve auction will only stay open on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow (June 29).
To keep the Nighthawk firmly planted on the asphalt, both wheels were fitted with Kenda Challenger tires earlier this year. Honda’s old-school predator obtains its power from an air-cooled 749cc inline-four mill that’s paired with a five-speed transmission. The engine features dual overhead cams, four valves per cylinder and a quartet of 30 mm (1.2 inches) Keihin carburetors.
Right below the 9,500-rpm redline, a peak horsepower figure of 76 ponies will be accomplished at the crankshaft, and it moves a curb weight of 573 pounds (260 kg). The web doesn’t host much reliable info regarding the CB750SC’s top speed or acceleration, but you’d probably be right to assume that they’re nothing to write home about.
At the end of the day, this machine aims to be a trusty all-rounder that’s easy to live with as opposed to a speed junkie’s weapon of choice, and it serves its purpose just fine. Suspension gets taken care of by air-adjustable telescopic forks with TRAC (Torque Reactive Anti-Dive Control) technology and twin shock absorbers. Braking is achieved through dual 276 mm (10.8 inches) discs and two-piston calipers up front, along with a traditional drum at six o’clock.
The ‘82 MY Nighthawk we’ve just inspected is currently heading to auction with a little under 22k miles (35,000 km) on the clock. You’ll be needing around 4,000 bones to get ahead of the top bidder, who is offering $3,790 at the time of this article. Be sure to act quickly if that sounds like an intriguing proposition, because the no-reserve auction will only stay open on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow (June 29).