Parrot's ANAFI Ai Is Now Available to Pre-Order, Comes With Game-Changing 4G Connectivity

European drone manufacturer Parrot introduced its ANAFI Ai robotic UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) this July, touting it as the world’s first 4G quadcopter. But back then, we had no pricing info or launch date in sight. Now the drone is finally available to pre-order. 6 photos



Weighing just 1.98 lb (around 900 grams) and with folding arms, the ANAFI Ai gets really compact and is easily portable. But don’t let its small size let you think less of it, as the drone packs some really impressive features. It comes with a 48 MP camera that offers a video resolution of up to 4K at 60 fps and a Skycontroller 4 controller and an open-source app.



It is also water-resistant, with an IPX3 rating, meaning it can cope with rain. The ANAFI Ai can operate at temperatures between 14 and 104 degrees F (-10 to 40 Celsius).



Parrot’s insect-inspired stereoscopic cameras allow it to avoid obstacles regardless of its flight direction.



But the strongest selling point of the



As for the flying time of the



The 4G robotic UAV is great for photogrammetry, being able to create 3D models of buildings, landscapes, etc. But it can have a variety of other applications, being suitable for surveying missions, inspections, and more.



Parrot recently made the ANAFI Ai drone available for



