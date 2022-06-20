Parked for Years: 1959 Chevy Impala Flexes Solid Detroit Metal, Good News Under the Hood

The 1959 Impala marked the debut of the second generation, but many people out there actually consider it the first series of a model that ended up making history.
This is because the Impala first got to see the daylight as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, and despite not being marketed as a stand-alone model, it was still considered the first-generation Impala anyway.
The 1959 Impala therefore gave birth to a new generation that stayed on the market for just two years, with Chevy then going for a massively redesigned model that was launched in 1961.
Since it’s one of the first Impalas that got to see the daylight, the 1959 Impala is a very sought-after collectible. And this is why it sometimes sells for more money than you can imagine spending on a car.
This four-door sedan is a bit more affordable, but it’s only because the car comes as a project requiring a full restoration.
The owner explains on Craigslist that the Impala has been sitting for several years, but the engine under the hood should still run “without too much effort.” It’s a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 unit paired with an automatic transmission, and while no information was offered on this front, there’s a very good chance this is the original unit.
It’s not hard to figure out from the photos provided on Craigslist that the car does require some metal work. This isn’t exactly a surprise, but the seller says the Chevrolet Impala is generally solid, with only some surface rust spotted underneath.
The good news is the vehicle continues to be complete, so everything that’s missing in the pictures is actually inside the car.
At the end of the day, this 1959 Impala looks like a very intriguing project that could end up being worth a small fortune, but right now, whoever wants to get their hands on it must pay $7,500.
The 1959 Impala therefore gave birth to a new generation that stayed on the market for just two years, with Chevy then going for a massively redesigned model that was launched in 1961.
Since it’s one of the first Impalas that got to see the daylight, the 1959 Impala is a very sought-after collectible. And this is why it sometimes sells for more money than you can imagine spending on a car.
This four-door sedan is a bit more affordable, but it’s only because the car comes as a project requiring a full restoration.
The owner explains on Craigslist that the Impala has been sitting for several years, but the engine under the hood should still run “without too much effort.” It’s a 289 (4.7-liter) V8 unit paired with an automatic transmission, and while no information was offered on this front, there’s a very good chance this is the original unit.
It’s not hard to figure out from the photos provided on Craigslist that the car does require some metal work. This isn’t exactly a surprise, but the seller says the Chevrolet Impala is generally solid, with only some surface rust spotted underneath.
The good news is the vehicle continues to be complete, so everything that’s missing in the pictures is actually inside the car.
At the end of the day, this 1959 Impala looks like a very intriguing project that could end up being worth a small fortune, but right now, whoever wants to get their hands on it must pay $7,500.