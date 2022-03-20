Parked and Forgotten: 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS L48 Is a One-Owner Gem

Anyone who wanted to buy a Camaro back in 1967 had to choose from a total of 6 different engine configurations.
The first of them was the L26, which came in the form of a six-cylinder unit developing 140 horsepower and fitted with a Rochester single-barrel carburetor. Chevrolet also offered an upgraded six-cylinder L22, this time with a displacement of 250 cubic inches (4.1-liter), with the power rating increasing to 155 hp.
In terms of V8s, the base choice in 1967 was the 327 (5.3-liter) with 210 horsepower. Also known as LF7, this unit was equipped with a Rochester Dualjet two-barrel carburetor.
The second 327 in the lineup was listed as RPO L30, and it used a Quadrajet carburetor to produce a total of 275 horsepower.
And here is where the fun part starts.
The SS could be ordered with the L48, a 350 (5.7-liter) rated at 295 horsepower, while the L35 came as a (6.5-liter) unit with 325 horsepower. The icing on the cake was the L78 with Holley carburetor and generating 375 horsepower.
The Camaro you can see here was born (and still comes) with an L48, with eBay seller chanesteve0 claiming the engine starts and runs smoothly.
Parked in 1983, the Camaro has obviously been sitting for decades in the same garage apparently passing the test of time with flying colors. While the exterior looks like it’d require a bunch of extensive repairs, the interior seems to be in very good shape, mostly after the current seller refreshed it with a series of tweaks here and there.
This one-owner Camaro RS/SS is one of the best restoration candidates currently up for sale, and without a doubt, it’ll sell for big bucks. The bidding has already reached $25,000, and given over 50 people tried to get their hands on the car, there’s a good chance the price will increase substantially in the coming days.
In terms of V8s, the base choice in 1967 was the 327 (5.3-liter) with 210 horsepower. Also known as LF7, this unit was equipped with a Rochester Dualjet two-barrel carburetor.
The second 327 in the lineup was listed as RPO L30, and it used a Quadrajet carburetor to produce a total of 275 horsepower.
And here is where the fun part starts.
The SS could be ordered with the L48, a 350 (5.7-liter) rated at 295 horsepower, while the L35 came as a (6.5-liter) unit with 325 horsepower. The icing on the cake was the L78 with Holley carburetor and generating 375 horsepower.
The Camaro you can see here was born (and still comes) with an L48, with eBay seller chanesteve0 claiming the engine starts and runs smoothly.
Parked in 1983, the Camaro has obviously been sitting for decades in the same garage apparently passing the test of time with flying colors. While the exterior looks like it’d require a bunch of extensive repairs, the interior seems to be in very good shape, mostly after the current seller refreshed it with a series of tweaks here and there.
This one-owner Camaro RS/SS is one of the best restoration candidates currently up for sale, and without a doubt, it’ll sell for big bucks. The bidding has already reached $25,000, and given over 50 people tried to get their hands on the car, there’s a good chance the price will increase substantially in the coming days.