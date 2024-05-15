autoevolution
 
Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton Shows the Interior of Her Sliving Mom Van, Gets Immediately Criticized for It

Published: • By:
Paris Hilton is criticized for her "sliving mom van," but she makes it right 18 photos
Photo: Instagram/Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton's Holographic BMW i8 RoadsterParis Hilton's Holographic BMW i8 RoadsterParis Hilton's Pink Bentley Continental GTParis Hilton's Pink Bentley Continental GTParis Hilton's Pink Bentley Continental GTParis Hilton on Pronto YachtParis Hilton on Pronto YachtParis Hilton on Pronto YachtParis Hilton on Pronto YachtParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these yearsParis Hilton on the cover of May 2021 of Tatler magazineParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these yearsParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these yearsParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these yearsParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these yearsParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these yearsParis Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these years
Before Barbie was embraced by the entirety of the (grown-up) showbiz industry, there was only one Barbie the world cared about: Paris Hilton. Today, the 43-year-old former socialite is a mom of two, and her auto fleet is a reflection of that.
Paris Hilton has come a long way from her Simple Life roots and the frenzy that she fed into for years afterward. In her more grown-up phase, Hilton transitioned to a world-famous DJ and savvy businesswoman, and as of 2021, a wife. She's also a mother of two kids under 2 right now, so naturally, her life reflects this drastic change.

Paris still has her bubblegum pink and unicorny holographic vehicles of yesteryear, showing an unexpected loyalty to cars she bought back in her wildest days – and customized to fit into her Barbie-like brand image. But as she grows as a human being, so does her fleet of custom rides. It now includes a proper mom van that Paris uses to ferry around her and Carter Reum's two kids, Phoenix and London.

On Mother's Day, Paris showed a first look inside the mom van, which she calls the sliving mom van. Much like the phrase "that's hot!" that Paris trademarked, in recent years, she came up with "sliving," which is a term that references her particular lifestyle and combines "slaying" and "living" in a single portmanteau.

Paris Hilton still has her custom pink Bentley Continental GT after all these years
Photo: hotcars.com
The van being a "sliving" mom van, it's as outrageous as any one of Paris' cars, including pink fuzzy carpets, custom leather seats for all six passengers in the rear, mood lighting, and a custom headliner that mimics a summery sky. But that's not what caught the eye of Paris' followers and eventually got her under fire.

The problem with the first video Paris posted, which she's since deleted, was that both her kids were in front-facing carseats. All children under 2 must travel in rear-facing carseats for their safety, so people took notice. Moreover, the youngest was sat in a Doona rear-facing-only seat, and both kids had the adult seatbelt across the lap as well.

Paris heard all the criticism and, besides taking down the original video, she posted an update with the kiddie seats in the right position. "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this," she wrote. "The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van."

In the comments, she explained that she's always open to suggestions if "they come from love," and she naturally wants her children to be safe. She also promised to come back with a full tour of the sliving mom van, which seems to have earned the approval of the fans for the way it combines Barbie-like soft touches with a more luxurious style.



@parishilton Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️ The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom ♬ Little Things - Adrian Berenguer
If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show some of Paris Hilton's most famous Barbie-inspired cars.

Paris Hilton mom van celebrity car celebrity controversy safety Children
About the author: Elena Gorgan
Elena Gorgan profile photo

Elena has been writing for a living since 2006 and, as a journalist, she has put her double major in English and Spanish to good use. She covers automotive and mobility topics like cars and bicycles, and she always knows the shows worth watching on Netflix and friends.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories