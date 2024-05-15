Paris Hilton Shows the Interior of Her Sliving Mom Van, Gets Immediately Criticized for It

Before Barbie was embraced by the entirety of the (grown-up) showbiz industry, there was only one Barbie the world cared about: Paris Hilton. Today, the 43-year-old former socialite is a mom of two, and her auto fleet is a reflection of that.
Paris Hilton has come a long way from her Simple Life roots and the frenzy that she fed into for years afterward. In her more grown-up phase, Hilton transitioned to a world-famous DJ and savvy businesswoman, and as of 2021, a wife. She's also a mother of two kids under 2 right now, so naturally, her life reflects this drastic change.
Paris still has her bubblegum pink and unicorny holographic vehicles of yesteryear, showing an unexpected loyalty to cars she bought back in her wildest days – and customized to fit into her Barbie-like brand image. But as she grows as a human being, so does her fleet of custom rides. It now includes a proper mom van that Paris uses to ferry around her and Carter Reum's two kids, Phoenix and London.
On Mother's Day, Paris showed a first look inside the mom van, which she calls the sliving mom van. Much like the phrase "that's hot!" that Paris trademarked, in recent years, she came up with "sliving," which is a term that references her particular lifestyle and combines "slaying" and "living" in a single portmanteau.
The problem with the first video Paris posted, which she's since deleted, was that both her kids were in front-facing carseats. All children under 2 must travel in rear-facing carseats for their safety, so people took notice. Moreover, the youngest was sat in a Doona rear-facing-only seat, and both kids had the adult seatbelt across the lap as well.
Paris heard all the criticism and, besides taking down the original video, she posted an update with the kiddie seats in the right position. "Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this," she wrote. "The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van."
In the comments, she explained that she's always open to suggestions if "they come from love," and she naturally wants her children to be safe. She also promised to come back with a full tour of the sliving mom van, which seems to have earned the approval of the fans for the way it combines Barbie-like soft touches with a more luxurious style.
The van being a "sliving" mom van, it's as outrageous as any one of Paris' cars, including pink fuzzy carpets, custom leather seats for all six passengers in the rear, mood lighting, and a custom headliner that mimics a summery sky. But that's not what caught the eye of Paris' followers and eventually got her under fire.
