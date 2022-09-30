Parents, Better Get Your Wallets Ready, PAW Patrol: Grand Prix is Out Today

PAW Patrol: Grand Prix is a kart racer video game fun for the entire family. It’s in the same vein as the legendary Mario Kart, the one that popularized the genre, or like the more mature Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. Only this one is aimed at young children, especially the ones that are enamored with the PAW Patrol TV series.
The cartoon show for kids started back in 2013, and since then, it amassed quite the following. It was nominated for no less than twenty-two Canadian Screen Awards, and as of 2022, it came home with seven wins. Among which were the prestigious Best Direction in an Animated Program or Series, and Best Animated Program or Series, along with others of note. It's pretty safe to say that kids love PAW Patrol.
Trying to snatch some prizes from the video game industry as well, developer 3DClouds and publisher Outright Games Ltd. have released their kart racer PAW Patrol: Grand Prix on almost every gaming platform on the market.
The kart racer doesn’t steer away from the formula cemented by the Mario Kart series and stays well within the genre’s lanes. But this being a kid's game, it’s not like the little ones are going to compare and contrast it like a Harvard scholar does with scientific journals.
PAW Patrol: Grand Prix can be played in either single-player mode or in two and four players in the local split-screen mode. If the required number of controllers is met, of course. You can get it on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Stadia.
If you were planning on buying it, know that it doesn’t come cheap at roughly $50 or 40 euros.
Although I wouldn’t recommend getting it on Stadia, Google’s streaming platform. They’ve just pulled the plug on the entire thing. But luckily for those who bought hardware and software for Stadia will get refunded, the company announced.
