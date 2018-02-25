autoevolution
 

Papaya Orange Audi RS6 performance Is a 605 HP Fruit

25 Feb 2018, 17:33 UTC
by
Sometimes, people go too far to have a car that's unlike anything else on the road. Is that the case with this Audi RS6's unique color?
6 photos
It's funny what you can find when you search for used cars. This one was bought in April 2016 and since then has lost about a third of its value, if not more covering only 35,000km. Despite this, finding a buyer could still be difficult, and not because the model isn't desirable.

We're talking about the RS6 performance. Sure, it will go out of production soon, but it's still one of the fastest, most powerful wagons in the world. The kind of power this V8 produces always delivers shock and awe.

We don't really want to talk about the reliability issues or the servicing costs here because if you buy a family car with Lamborghini levels of power, you're not looking for a bargain.

But what's going on with the color? We're not sure what to call it. The listing on Auto Scout 24 says this is "Glutorange" which is German for "Orange Glow."

Googling it suggests the color is a lot darker and more saturated. It also seems to lead to something in Audi's old palette called Papaya Orange. It was relatively popular in the times of the first Q7 SUV and TT Coupe.

The buyer of the RS6 Avant also specified matching seat belts, papaya-trimmed carpets, and contrasting stitching. Either he grew up with a Papaya Orange Q7 in the family, or he just likes fruit a lot.

There are plenty of excellent options on this RS6, like the 14-speaker sound system, head-up display, and carbon brakes. Shame that he didn't go for more popular black, white or silver, as an RS in that color would have sold instantly.
