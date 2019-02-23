autoevolution

Pantone 296C Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has These Incredible Bucket Seats

23 Feb 2019, 12:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The 911 GT2 RS might not be a fresh arrival anymore, with Porsche having introduced plenty of Neunelfer derivatives since the arrival of the 700 horsepower missile, but we still like to keep the Rennsport monster on our radar.
4 photos
Tuned GT2 RS 1/2-mile world recordTuned GT2 RS 1/2-mile world recordTuned GT2 RS 1/2-mile world record
And a spec that recently caught our eye is the one sitting before you - the car comes dressed in a stunning shade called Pantone 296C, which stands out without having to scream.

The rear-engined machine features the Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels. The latter packs a White Gold Finish and perfectly mix with the main hue of the supercar. Of course, this means the Porscha comes in full Nurburgring attack configuration.

And the cabin of the beast is just as spectacular, with this packing plenty of CXX options. Let's take the seats, for instance. The 911 sports the full bucket units, which come finished in Cognac leather, while featuring houndstooth inserts, black piping, as well as Weissach RS embroidery on the headrests (this also comes in black). Oh, and let's not forget the extended deviated stitching, which uses Cognac throughout the cabin.

Returning to the 911 derivatives we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation is just around the corner. We're referring to the 911 Speedster, which has been previewed by two concepts and has been spied on multiple occasions.

With the Carrera S versions of the 992 already out there, Cabriolet included, we're looking forward to the rest of the family.

And while the German automotive producer will introduce the non-S Carreras soon, we're more curious about certain models that have been spied since last year.

We're referring to the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 Turbo, with the latter having also been spotted testing in Cabriolet form. Oh, and the rumor mill also talks about a GT3 Cabrio, but this is another story for another time.

 

Feast your eyes on this Pantone 296C (non-metallic UNI; W50) 991 GT2 RS, seen by @jgucars in Dubai, UAE. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. This car is also replete with CXX options inside, including the full bucket seats upholstered in Cognac leather with houndstooth inserts, piping in black, and Weissach RS embroidery on headrests in black, as well as extended deviated stitching in Cognac throughout. Though we have featured a Pantone 2RS from Oregon earlier this week, this example from Dubai is the first known 2RS sporting this color. Also out there is @rodreefo’s stunning example, which we hope to do a feature soon with his blessing. Many thanks to Jerry for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 6, 2019 at 3:51pm PST

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 Porsche cool
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 