Pantone 296C Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has These Incredible Bucket Seats

Feast your eyes on this Pantone 296C (non-metallic UNI; W50) 991 GT2 RS, seen by @jgucars in Dubai, UAE. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. This car is also replete with CXX options inside, including the full bucket seats upholstered in Cognac leather with houndstooth inserts, piping in black, and Weissach RS embroidery on headrests in black, as well as extended deviated stitching in Cognac throughout. Though we have featured a Pantone 2RS from Oregon earlier this week, this example from Dubai is the first known 2RS sporting this color. Also out there is @rodreefo’s stunning example, which we hope to do a feature soon with his blessing. Many thanks to Jerry for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

