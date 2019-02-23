Pantone 296C Porsche 911 GT2 RS Has These Incredible Bucket Seats

The rear-engined machine features the Weissach Package, as well as the uber-light magnesium wheels. The latter packs a White Gold Finish and perfectly mix with the main hue of the supercar. Of course, this means the Porscha comes in full Nurburgring attack configuration.
And the cabin of the beast is just as spectacular, with this packing plenty of CXX options. Let's take the seats, for instance. The 911 sports the full bucket units, which come finished in Cognac leather, while featuring houndstooth inserts, black piping, as well as Weissach RS embroidery on the headrests (this also comes in black). Oh, and let's not forget the extended deviated stitching, which uses Cognac throughout the cabin.
Returning to the 911 derivatives we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you the road-going swansong of the 991.2 generation is just around the corner. We're referring to the 911 Speedster, which has been previewed by two concepts and has been spied on multiple occasions.
With the Carrera S versions of the 992 already out there, Cabriolet included, we're looking forward to the rest of the family.
And while the German automotive producer will introduce the non-S Carreras soon, we're more curious about certain models that have been spied since last year.
We're referring to the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 and 911 Turbo, with the latter having also been spotted testing in Cabriolet form. Oh, and the rumor mill also talks about a GT3 Cabrio, but this is another story for another time.
