Panicked Woman Jumps from Ferry Fearing Collision With Another

The shock was too much for a female passenger, who jumped into the water in a bid to save herself. In the end, she needn’t have done that because the captain of the Bahama Mama ferry managed to avoid the collision in the nick of time.At least she wasn’t injured, Express reports. “A young woman was caught on camera in the sea after she jumped overboard fearing for her life. Footage shows her swimming in the water. However, she was uninjured and later rescued. The two vessels contacted one another immediately after the incident,” says the British publication.An official investigation is underway to determine the circumstances around the near-collision. Spanish publication 20 minutos points the finger at the captain of the pleasure boat, who had received radio communication that the ferry was coming but still made no maneuver to steer away from its path.The same report says that the company running the pleasure cruises decided to fire the captain, to avoid similar incidents from happening. It says the ferry had to shut down all engines to avoid collision, even though it had warned the pleasure boat it was coming near.The video available at the bottom of the page comprises footage shot on the pleasure boat. It doesn’t show the exact moment when the woman jumped overboard, but it does show her swimming in the water, while another female tourist comments that she would have drowned if she’d done that because she can’t swim.You can hear the panicked screams of the woman right before jumping, as well as the warning blasts from the Bahama Mama ferry. The video has attained viral status.