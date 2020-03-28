Pandem Wideobdy 2020 Toyota Supra "Teal Thunder" Looks Spot On

Nevertheless, the digital label behind this work, which is dubbed JDM Car Renders, has decided to make its own mix - for the record, it also paints pixels outside the Japanese machine realm, as this Dodge Challenger Pursuit rendering comes to show.
As such, the custom wheels used by the machine, which come in super-sized form (check out the extra slim tire sidewall and you'll understand) are a guaranteed attention magnet, even though they also require the "opinion splitter" label.
Like some of the Supras we discussed last year (heck, there were over sixty examples storming November's SEMA show), the one sitting before us looks glued to the road. This is the result of an air suspension, which means there's no reason to fret about daily duties - the one behind the wheel can always lift the vehicle at the touch of a button, or a screen for that matter (yes, there's an app for that).
Of course, the Teal finish of the Toyota Supra also deserves credit for the eye candy status of the machine.
PS: The said pixel label has come up with multiple angles of the Supra, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy them.
View this post on Instagram
So i finally finished my pandem supra kit that i kinda forgot about. I started it when the hype for it was huge but with instagram being so saturated with them i ended up leaving half done and moving on but i went back and finished it and I’ve very happy i did this has to be one of my favorite pandem kits for any car and i made the @sevenk_wheels SK-SUPERFIN’s after seeing them on @snstrsti ‘s amazing sti definitely use these in more builds and i went with this dark teal/blue color i ended up getting messing around with nodes #supramk5 #supra #pandem #pandemsupramk5 #suprafactory #a90supra #a90 #mk5supra #baggedlife #slammedsociety #fitmentindustries #fitmentkings #sevenkwheels