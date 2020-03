Pandem Wideobdy 2020 Toyota Supra "Teal Thunder" Looks Spot On

To be more precise, we're looking at a pixel portrait that gifts the sportscar with the Pandem package, one of the first and most popular widebody kits for the go-fast machine - here 's the kit in its official form, albeit with a rear wing.Nevertheless, the digital label behind this work, which is dubbed JDM Car Renders, has decided to make its own mix - for the record, it also paints pixels outside the Japanese machine realm, as this Dodge Challenger Pursuit rendering comes to show.As such, the custom wheels used by the machine, which come in super-sized form (check out the extra slim tire sidewall and you'll understand) are a guaranteed attention magnet, even though they also require the "opinion splitter" label.Like some of the Supras we discussed last year (heck, there were over sixty examples storming November's SEMA show), the one sitting before us looks glued to the road. This is the result of an air suspension, which means there's no reason to fret about daily duties - the one behind the wheel can always lift the vehicle at the touch of a button, or a screen for that matter (yes, there's an app for that).Of course, the Teal finish of the Toyota Supra also deserves credit for the eye candy status of the machine.PS: The said pixel label has come up with multiple angles of the Supra, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy them.