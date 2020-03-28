Pandem Wideobdy 2020 Toyota Supra "Teal Thunder" Looks Spot On

View this post on Instagram

So i finally finished my pandem supra kit that i kinda forgot about. I started it when the hype for it was huge but with instagram being so saturated with them i ended up leaving half done and moving on but i went back and finished it and I’ve very happy i did this has to be one of my favorite pandem kits for any car and i made the @sevenk_wheels SK-SUPERFIN’s after seeing them on @snstrsti ‘s amazing sti definitely use these in more builds and i went with this dark teal/blue color i ended up getting messing around with nodes #supramk5 #supra #pandem #pandemsupramk5 #suprafactory #a90supra #a90 #mk5supra #baggedlife #slammedsociety #fitmentindustries #fitmentkings #sevenkwheels

A post shared by Elio Anzora (@jdmcarrenders) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:09am PDT