autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

PAL-V Liberty Gyro-Car Ready for Take-Off in Geneva

15 Mar 2018, 13:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Planes on the ground are just as common as planes in the sky. We’ve all seen planes taxiing on the runways or docking at airport gates to load/unload, passengers. But what the wo0rld has never seen is a car in the sky.
4 photos
PAL-V LibertyPAL-V LibertyPAL-V Liberty
Now that we have pretty much wrapped up our gibberish about the cars on the floor of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, it’s time to take a look at some of the crazy ideas that have made the show a bit more colorful. Among them, the flying car for the rich, the $400,000 PAL-V Liberty.

PAL-V is the gazillionth world’s first flying car. As such, it hopes what all the others before it hoped: the get into production, start flying/driving and make some dough for the people who made it.

And it will do so, should some crazy rich guy with nothing better to do finds a use for it. ‘Cause sure as hell we don’t. First off, owning one it’s not like one dreams to be. You won’t be able to take off from wherever you feel like it, because, you know, there’d be objects in the way. Plus, you need at least 330 meters of open tarmac to take off (1,082 feet).

So you’ll have to find an airport or some such. Meaning you’d have spent nearly half a million bucks on a very expensive cab to take and the single passenger you can carry to the airport, from where you could just as well have boarded an airliner.

Secondly, you would need a pilot’s license. Despite the manufacturer saying the gyrocopter is idiot-proof, authorities would not take your word for it. Gyroplane licenses require 35 hours of flight training, each worth at least $200.

Thirdly, provided you find a strip and manage to get the license, you would have to make sure the machine can be operated legally in your country. You know, road and flight regulations.

On the upside, the range of the PAL-V is impressive. On the road, the gyrocopter can cover over 1,300 km (800 miles) on its three wheels, at speeds of up to 160 km/h (100 mph). In the air, you could fly from one end to the other of medium-sized European countries - 500 km (310 miles).

The manufacturer of the PAL-V says the gyrocopter would enter production in 2019, with some people already making reservations. We’ll see.
PAL-V liberty gyrocopter flying car 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATICMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC CompactMercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290)Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ (X290) CompactAll car models  