Pagani Secretly Working on New Huayra Version, Prototype Shows Extreme Aero

While we're all waiting for Pagani to release its quickest open-top model to date, namely the Huayra BC Roadster, which has been spied since last year, it seems the Italians also have other plans.

Meanwhile, we expect that potential customers have already checked out the Roadster during a private presentation, as is the norm with such limited models. To be more precise, a prototype of an upcoming Pagani Huayra derivative was recently spotted in Italian traffic, as you can notice in the image above. And with this using a fixed roof, it's clear that the hypercar is being developed alongside the said BC Roadster.An image of the prototype came to our attention via Kris Singh (via Instagram ), a supercar collector whose garage accommodates a Huayra, among others.And with the aficionado presumably having seen the test car in the flesh, here's what he had to say about it: "Here’s another new winged coupe Pagani Huayra BC style car with a roof scoop and some other bits. THIS IS 100% A COUPE. It is not the BC Roadster. Hopefully, we will know more about it soon,"With the San Cesario Sul Panaro automaker being a master of one-offs, this might just be a Pagani Huayra BC-based machine of the sort commissioned by a collector out there.Regardless, with social media bringing such special contraptions closer to us than ever these days, we might just be able to showcase the machine this year.Speaking of which, we can't wait to feast our eyes on the production version (if we might call the limited model that) of the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster. Despite the fact that the hairstyling machine was first spotted testing in public last Spring ( here 's some spy material), the Italian automotive producer has yet to officially introduce the beast.Meanwhile, we expect that potential customers have already checked out the Roadster during a private presentation, as is the norm with such limited models.