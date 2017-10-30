Pagani's Rinascimento Restoration Service Goes Official

autoevolution
 

When Horacio left Lamborghini to start his own car company, he didn’t know that Pagani would become one of the most celebrated automakers of all time. Founded in 1992 and based in San Cesario sul Panaro, the supercar maker has two models families to its name. Inspired by the likes of Jaguar and Land Rover, Pagani has launched a restoration service focused on the awe-inspiring Zonda.
Called Rinascimento, the restoration program has one aim to its name. "To bring back the light and the original splendor of these masterpieces, [it] is a pleasure as well as a great responsibility,” explains Pagani’s founder. Horacio adds: “Our customers rely on us because we are the only ones in the world capable of rebuilding and restoring Paganis as they came out of our Atelier. We want to give our customers the emotion to be thrilled as the first time.”
As expected from such a service, Pagani documents the restoration with photographs, drawings, as well as technical data. All this information makes up the Pagani Rinascimento Book, which serves as a certificate of authenticity for the Zonda’s owner. This sort of printed work also comes in handy when the time comes to sell the car, more so when the car in question is Pagani’s iconic Zonda.

To date, it is believed Pagani manufactured 137 supercars. And with some Zonda owners reported to have driven their V12-powered masterpieces over 100,000 kilometers (62k miles), there’s no denying there’s a market for such a service, regardless of how hard-hitting the restoration is to the owner’s pocket.

Arguably the most interesting Zonda of them all is the HP Barchetta, of which only three will be made. Horacio owns the first example of the breed, and as you can see from the photo gallery, "drop-dead gorgeous" is an understatement. As for the newest Pagani of them all, the Huayra Roadster will be produced – by hand – in only 100 examples.

