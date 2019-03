Ladies and gentlemen drivers, say hello to the Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake. Of course, this is but a digital dream and it we just can't take our eyes off the contraption.And while we're tipping our helmets to Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the project, we'll remind you to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, which allows you to check out the full visual might of the thing.There will be plenty of aficionados rushing to point out that a Huayra S/B doesn't make sense, since the Pagani is a mid-engined machine. And while that is correct, we have to mention that we see this as an effort to popularise the Shooting Brake genre.You see, there are still big names in the industry who build such vehicles, but all of these cars are uber-exclusive, with the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake being an example as good as any.The idea is that we wish to see more affordable proposals of the sort, such as the Toyota 86 Shooting Brake . Sadly, this concept never made it into production.Meanwhile, Pagani is obviously doing its job in the real world. For instance, the Italian automotive producer is working to develop the next iteration of the Huayra. As a recent prototype sighting showed us, this reminds everybody of the Zonda R, even though we're expecting it to debut with a license plate (the Zonda R was initially a track-only toy, even though a road car conversion did eventually show up).