Pagani Huayra Roadster Looks Adorable in mini Render, FXX K and Centenario Too

 
16 Mar 2017
What do the Pagani Huayra Roadster, the Lamborghini Centenario and the Ferrari FXX K have in common, aside from the obvious velocity thirst? Well, for one thing, these hypercars come in extremely limited numbers and there are very few collectors who can take pride in welcoming all three to their collections.
The Centenario leads the exclusivity list, with Sant'Agata Bolognese only building 20 Coupes and just as many Roadsters, while the racing incarnation of the LaFerrari also comes with a production run of 40 units.

As for the Huayra Roadster, which made its public debut last week, at the Geneva Motor Show, the San Cesario sul Panaro factory will only give birth to 100 examples of the carbon beast, with the inevitable special editions coming later.

However, the Internet has now come up with a way of allowing any go-fast enthusiasts to collect these three machines... and perhaps use them as avatars on the forums that keep him or her awake at night.

We're talking about the "mini" versions of the hypercar trio, which you can find below. These renderings come from digital art label Salem.Des, who seems to have a thing for the miniature treatment this week.

Given the public introduction of the Huyara Roadster (customers enjoyed a dedicated launch event last year), the artist kicked off the series with the Pagani model and it seems that the man finds it impossible to stop. Who knows? Maybe we'll receive even more such contraptions.

And we can only applaud the pixel efforts seen here, while gladly parking them inside our smartphones and computers. Not only does this digital development enrich our virtual garages, but it also revives the mini supercar/hypercar trend - having kicked off quite a few years ago, the mini treatment seemed to have recently vanished and we're glad this form of pixel play has returned.


 

