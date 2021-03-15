Pagani Huayra Replacement Mule Spotted for the First Time

1 829-HP Pagani Huayra Tricolore Could Be More Expensive Than a Military Jet

The last time we heard about a new model from



We are now three days away from the official reveal of the magnum opus of the Huayra range and maybe Pagani supercars in general, the Huayra R.



Set to be powered by a bespoke, natural aspirated AMG V12 that can rev to a stratospheric 9,500 rpm and supposedly delivers over 900 horsepower, the Huayra R is set to be the culmination of



We’re not here to talk about that, though, because Pagani has apparently just started public testing the Huayra replacement, using a Huayra BC Roadster as a mule for its all-new powertrain.



The prototype was spotted in Affalterbach, Germany, where Pagani’s engine supplier AMG is based, but sadly this doesn’t give us too many clues regarding what powers the model.



Having a closer look at the spy photos, it seems that the mule is definitely hiding a new powertrain since the traditional four-tip exhaust is actually fake, as the rear exhaust is a dual-tip one hiding inside the massive rear diffuser.



Neither Mercedes-AMG nor Pagani has confirmed anything about this subject, but the Huayra replacement is expected to continue to offer a V12, most likely a heavily modified version of the 6.0-liter twin-turbo in the current models.



Mercedes-Benz has already announced that the current S-Class will only get a version of said V12 in a Maybach version, which is yet to be officially introduced.



