Pagani Huayra "Mach 3" Looks Like an SR-71 Blackbird Revival

The massive rear wing on the back of the Pagani Huayra portrayed in this rendering is basically an upside-down airplane wing. "Cool, so how do you get from that to the SR-71 Blackbird connection?" one might rightfully ask. And we'd be delighted to receive such a question.
To start with, this virtual exercise takes the Italian hypercar to a whole new level of customization, courtesy of digital artist wanoco4D. We're talking about a pixel master based in Japan who happens to know a thing or two about go-fast machines, since he's currently studying mechanical engineering.
As for the enthusiast's drive towards the Huayra, this appears to naturally build on the world of the San Cesario sul Panaro automaker, which has introduced countless versions and custom editions of the Huayra and its predecessor, the all-mighty Zonda.
Now, the SR-71 Blackbird canopy you'll notice in the first Instagram post below is the latest addition to the custom take on the V12 hypercar found in the second post.
Sure, Lockheed's strategic reconnaissance aircraft, which entered service back in 1966, has been retired for over two decades. But this Mach 3+ bird (approximately 2,300 mph or 3,700 kph), whose construction is an early attempt at stealth design, remains special to this day. So, it's no wonder the artist has chosen it for the Huayra transformation.
And while this U.S. Air Force-dedicated design, which sees the fresh structure hinging up front, is spectacular, we can see a few reasons for the Italian automaker not to implement such a solution/
For one, despite Pagani being no stranger to aeronautical developments (remember the lavish Airbus cabin it designed?), the look of this upper structure reminds of the prototype racer appearance displayed by Koenigseggs.
As for the bespoke aero that has been pixel-fitted to the vehicle, this doesn't just catch the eye but also looks like it brings an insane amount of downforce to the game.
