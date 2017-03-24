Pagani Huayra Crashes in Rome, Ends Up Under a Truck

Pagani is only bringing twenty units of the Huayra BC to the world and one of them has crashed in Rome. Alas, the accident isn't your parking lot fender-bender, as we're talking about serious impact.





As you can notice in the images to your right, which were snapped by an



And while we don't have any information on the occupant(s) of the Huayra, the passenger cell seems to be unaffected. The incident reportedly caused traffic on that side of the road to be blocked for about an hour.



Many wonder what will happen to the $2.5 million machine and, fortunately, Horacio



In a video that was released only two weeks ago, the founder of the exotic builder showcases the rebuilt Pagani Huayra Pearl. We're dealing with the one-off that



Judging by what we can see in the photos of the two accidents, the Huayra BC damage isn't as serious as that sustained by the Huayra Pearl. As such, we're expecting the automaker to be prepared for the repairs that will help bring the uber-limited exotic back on the road. With the automaker now operating in an expanded factory, the job will hopefully last less than in the case of the machine that got wrecked last year.



Until we get the see the BC beast shining again, you can check out the clip showcasing the fresh form of the Huayra Pearl below.



The crash, which took place on Thursday evening, around 7:30 PM, saw the Huayra Benny Caiola sliding under the back of a truck. The accident took place in the proximity of the Ardeantina service area, on the Italian capital's Grande Raccordo Anulare, a highway that encircles the city.As you can notice in the images to your right, which were snapped by an autoblog.it reader who passed by the accident scene, the hypercar has suffered severe damage.And while we don't have any information on the occupant(s) of the Huayra, the passenger cell seems to be unaffected. The incident reportedly caused traffic on that side of the road to be blocked for about an hour.Many wonder what will happen to the $2.5 million machine and, fortunately, Horacio Pagani had previously delivered a potential answer.In a video that was released only two weeks ago, the founder of the exotic builder showcases the rebuilt Pagani Huayra Pearl. We're dealing with the one-off that crashed last summer in Paris.Judging by what we can see in the photos of the two accidents, the Huayra BC damage isn't as serious as that sustained by the Huayra Pearl. As such, we're expecting the automaker to be prepared for the repairs that will help bring the uber-limited exotic back on the road. With the automaker now operating in an expanded factory, the job will hopefully last less than in the case of the machine that got wrecked last year.Until we get the see the BC beast shining again, you can check out the clip showcasing the fresh form of the Huayra Pearl below.