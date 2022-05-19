Pagani C10 Will Make Its World Premiere on September 12

In January, an image of the Pagani C10 leaked on an Instagram account that just disappeared after that. We already knew that Huayra’s successor would be presented in 2022 and even published the first images of the car in its final body undergoing tests somewhere in Europe. However, now we have the official confirmation of the name and the presentation date: we’ll meet the C10 on September 12.
Pagani did not prepare any official communication to the press. It just went public about the new car and the premiere on Facebook and Instagram. To be honest, although C10 appears in the official image, Pagani has put it in brackets on Instagram, which may mean that this is just the development codename for the new hypercar from the company.
The presentation event will take place in Milan and is supposedly a tribute to Leonardo da Vinci. Also on Instagram, Pagani stated that the polymath, “even today, inspires our work with his belief that Art and Science can walk hand in hand.” Aware of the art part involving any Pagani to date, we wonder about the Science bit of the inspiration for the car. It may have to do with a hybrid powertrain.
The spy shots show that the C10 will still have the peculiar exhaust system with four exhaust pipes in a central position that all Pagani vehicles have. In other words, the rumors that it will keep its Mercedes-AMG V12 engine should be confirmed, which does not mean it cannot have the assistance of an electric motor to lower emissions.
Considering how much Pagani customers pay for these cars, perhaps the company is not as worried about cutting carbon emissions as much as it is concerned about the future. In other words, a hybrid C10 would help the company prepare for when combustion engines are no longer legal. If the Italian automaker is willing to remain in the market when that happens, it must start tinkering with electric powertrains.
Regarding the style, the teaser image seems to match pretty well the picture that leaked at the beginning of the year. If that is the case, the C10 – which could get the name of something related to winds, as Zonda and Huayra are – will be pretty similar to its predecessors.
The presentation event will take place in Milan and is supposedly a tribute to Leonardo da Vinci. Also on Instagram, Pagani stated that the polymath, “even today, inspires our work with his belief that Art and Science can walk hand in hand.” Aware of the art part involving any Pagani to date, we wonder about the Science bit of the inspiration for the car. It may have to do with a hybrid powertrain.
The spy shots show that the C10 will still have the peculiar exhaust system with four exhaust pipes in a central position that all Pagani vehicles have. In other words, the rumors that it will keep its Mercedes-AMG V12 engine should be confirmed, which does not mean it cannot have the assistance of an electric motor to lower emissions.
Considering how much Pagani customers pay for these cars, perhaps the company is not as worried about cutting carbon emissions as much as it is concerned about the future. In other words, a hybrid C10 would help the company prepare for when combustion engines are no longer legal. If the Italian automaker is willing to remain in the market when that happens, it must start tinkering with electric powertrains.
Regarding the style, the teaser image seems to match pretty well the picture that leaked at the beginning of the year. If that is the case, the C10 – which could get the name of something related to winds, as Zonda and Huayra are – will be pretty similar to its predecessors.