Paddy McGuinness Beautifully Honors Eddie Kidd With Bike Stunts and Parade

Few motorsport enthusiasts don’t know the name of Eddie Kidd: he wasn’t just a celebrated and several times record-breaking biker, but also a very famous stunt double in now-iconic action movies like James Bond and The Living Daylights. He’s being honored on tonight’s episode of Top Gear, and you might want to bring a hankie or two.
Top Gear is a lot of things to a lot of people, but a particularly emotional show it is not – and it makes sense: cars do get us emotional, but rarely to the point of tears. This very special episode, which airs tonight, November 14, 2021, will be the exception. It is dedicated to host Paddy McGuinness’ hero, former biker and stunt double Eddie Kidd.
That Kidd would be the focus of the episode was probably not a secret to fans, since McGuinness had teased the tribute in previous interviews. Last week, for instance, he spoke about how he’d been moved “to tears” by the mere fact that he had the chance to do something for his hero and ultimate idol. A new video released by the BBC, available below, shows that it won’t be just Paddy who will be getting tear-eyed: viewers might, too.
The teaser sees Paddy and Eddie out on a ride in the countryside in a Rolls-Royce Dawn. Eddie has been out in the public eye a lot since his 1996 accident that put him three months in a coma, and has left him paralyzed and with brain damage, including getting on a bike again and walking (assisted) in a marathon for charity. But it’s still a joy to see his joy during the open-top ride, with Paddy by his side, and all the more when an entire parade of motorcycles passes them by, with each biker slowing down to salute the legend.
In 1996, during a stunt that was minor compared to the movie work he’d done and the jumps that had earned him several world records, Eddie landed safely but knocked his chin against the bike, which knocked him unconscious. He crashed and went into a coma, but his determination during recovery, as well as his activism in the following years, have turned him into an even bigger hero than he was back in his riding days.
The special tribute dedicated to him, put together by McGuinness, also included a variety motorcycle stunts, some of them against a fiery background.
Here’s part of the tribute, beware the onion-cutting ninja.
Daredevil, trailblazer and KING of jumps. #TopGear celebrates legendary stunt biker Eddie Kidd OBE with a truly spectacular display.— Top Gear (@BBC_TopGear) November 12, 2021
See what happened when @PaddyMcGuinness met one of his heroes in the new series. Sunday at 8pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/rjqMoVlBq8