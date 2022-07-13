Pacific Harbor Tiny Home Shows Off the Goods To Haunt Your Dreams, in the Best of Ways

Folks, it may not be clear when Handcrafted Movement (HM) started, but its Facebook page shows it was born in 2011. If you do the math, that's at least 11 years of activity in an industry where most manufacturers are still in the first stages of their pursuit for the perfect tiny home.
Well, this little team from Portland, Oregon, seems to be hitting all the right notes in terms of styling and capability because they seem to have no trouble selling their most expensive models as though they're hotcakes. However, the Pacific Harbor isn't the most expensive unit, but coming in at $119,000 (€118,300 at current exchange rates) at current exchange rates), you can still expect this 30-foot-long (9-meter) home to be built like a brick. Best of all, with just a little care and attention, this bugger is ready to be your home anywhere your truck can reach.
As I searched HM's website, I was pressed hard to find what materials or building techniques are used to yield each home. The Pacific Harbor is no different; all we have to guide our imagination are the images in the gallery and a couple of briefly noted features. Everything else seems to remain a trade secret, available only to those creating your dwelling or to you, the buyer. Since I'm not in the market for a tiny home, I'm in the dark over here.
Nonetheless, HM mentions that the Pacific Harbor is 30 feet (9 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide. All that's then set up onto a triple-axle Iron Eagle trailer. Iron Eagle is a crew that's been in the trailer business since 1995, so no worries there. Sure, you won't be romping off-road with this home behind your truck, but it'll hold up on your average roads.
this bugger, hitched it up behind your truck, and after hours of driving, have finally arrived at the place you plan to call home for the next few days to weeks, months, years, however long you can handle this sort of lifestyle. Well, you'll have the Pacific Harbor to keep your needs met, your belly full, your feet warm at night, and even allow for the occasional party.
All that's made possible by a layout that includes a bathroom, kitchen, elevated loft, living room, and even another space to be used for whatever you want, a "flex" room as it's called. Once you've leveled out your home and unhitched it, it's time to step inside.
As you do, you'll be entering the living room, where you'll be able to decorate the space with things like a couple of chairs or a modular couch, a TV, and some reading lights. To the left will be that extra space you can designate as an office if you're a digital nomad or another bedroom in case you and your spouse dispute who sleeps on which side of the bed; everyone gets their own space.
What else do you need?
If you need anything other than what you may be witnessing in the photos, let HM know, and they'll do their best to squeeze more cash out of you in exchange for your dream mobile home. To take things off-grid, you only need a space to house batteries and an inverter and throw some solar panels on the roof.
At the end of the day, there's so much more to this mobile cave than meets the eye, but you'll discover those if you give Handcrafted Movement a call. Just tell them you read some article online, and the Pacific Harbor is all you dream about now.
