Ox One Electric Motorcycle Blends Retro-Inspired Look With Modern Performance

There’s nothing like the feeling of bringing one of your dreams to life and enjoying the final result, after all the hard work. That’s what Adrian Gonzales, CEO of Ox Motorcycles, felt when the new Ox One electric motorcycle was ready to reveal to the public.
The newest product released by Spanish startup Ox Motorcycles, the retro-inspired Ox One, is a labor of love for the team who worked hard to turn the concept into reality. According to the brand, it combines the esthetics of a café Rracer from the 60s with modern technology and safety features.
Weighing about 308 lbs. (140 kg), Ox One is a pretty lightweight bike, that’s built with an aluminum frame and a large seat that’s comfortable enough for the rider plus a passenger.
In terms of power, the 8 kW motor can reach a maximum speed of 68 mph (110 kph). It integrates a two-battery module, with each battery weighing 30 lbs. (14 kg) and a fast recharge of only 2 hours. And, with one charge, the Ox One would have a 62 mile (100 km) autonomy, which is pretty high.
The Spanish e-motorcycle also features CBS brakes that adjust the pressure on the wheels and LED lights for optimal long-distance visibility. One of its distinctive features is the big, circular LED highlight, that’s added for visibility, but that also fits perfectly into the retro esthetic.
The final product was achieved after countless hours of work. As Gonzales said, developing the chassis was one of the main design challenges, because they needed to figure out the best way to incorporate the two-battery module. A lot of the work was done by hand, including the painting.
Ox Motorcycles plans to start the deliveries for One in September. The model is available for orders, at $6,250 (€ 5,200).
Weighing about 308 lbs. (140 kg), Ox One is a pretty lightweight bike, that’s built with an aluminum frame and a large seat that’s comfortable enough for the rider plus a passenger.
In terms of power, the 8 kW motor can reach a maximum speed of 68 mph (110 kph). It integrates a two-battery module, with each battery weighing 30 lbs. (14 kg) and a fast recharge of only 2 hours. And, with one charge, the Ox One would have a 62 mile (100 km) autonomy, which is pretty high.
The Spanish e-motorcycle also features CBS brakes that adjust the pressure on the wheels and LED lights for optimal long-distance visibility. One of its distinctive features is the big, circular LED highlight, that’s added for visibility, but that also fits perfectly into the retro esthetic.
The final product was achieved after countless hours of work. As Gonzales said, developing the chassis was one of the main design challenges, because they needed to figure out the best way to incorporate the two-battery module. A lot of the work was done by hand, including the painting.
Ox Motorcycles plans to start the deliveries for One in September. The model is available for orders, at $6,250 (€ 5,200).