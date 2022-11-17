Owners of Modern Classics Are Turning to OEM+ Tuning, Exhaust Specialists Note

Back in the 1990s and the 2000s, people used to put loud aftermarket exhausts on their cars. Some people still do it to this day, but it is becoming frowned upon in some places of the world. So, the next step for enthusiasts is OEM+, or at least that is what the folks at Milltek think.
According to the manufacturer that is best known for its work in the field of exhaust systems, owners of modern classics are beginning to ditch the huge exhausts of yesteryear, which may have been popular with a certain demographic back when those vehicles were fairly new. Instead of those exhausts that may be too loud for today's roads, they are beginning to pick entire systems from the brand.
Instead of just replacing old aftermarket exhausts with stock units, enthusiasts who own modern classics now prefer to get a mild performance boost with a system that looks like the one that their vehicles left the factory. Milltek continues its development of kits for modern classics such as the Audi RS4 or the Honda Civic Type R EP3.
Evidently, cult classics such as the Mk1 Golf GTI, as well as the Mk2 GTi, Peugeot 205 GTi, and the Audi Ur-quattro, BMW M3 E30, M3 E36, and Mk1 Audi TT can already be fitted with a dedicated kit from Milltek.
The company has not forgotten about the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII and VIII, as well as the Subaru Impreza of the period. Even the Porsche 911 of the 996 and 997 generation can get a dedicated Milltek OEM+ system. All the mentioned models may be a connoisseur's choice if fitted with an exhaust made by a reputable brand that is designed not to get too much attention.
As Milltek explains, the company focuses on offering an improved exhaust system without any compromise on durability, power, quality, or sound. The stock systems for each model are analyzed, and then their performance-limiting restrictions are removed to obtain a mild boost in output without making someone's ears bleed because of the noise they make.
