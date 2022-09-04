Owner Sells 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range, Goes Back to Gas Car

Being blown away by the Tesla Model 3’s acceleration during the first test drive and not having to pay for gas anymore were enough reasons for a Reddit user to pull the trigger and get the $54,500 EV. However, about six months in, they sold it and got a 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T model instead. Here’s why.
While having the Tesla Model 3 LR for half a year, they encountered no issues with it. No vehicle degradation, the driving experience was the same as ever, and it still gave off the well-known adrenaline rush during acceleration. The owner even praised the Autopilot during long drives.
However, somewhere along the line, the novelty wore off and the instant torque started causing them headaches. In consequence, the driver’s foot got lighter and lighter on the pedal. Especially in the corners where the car felt very heavy and not as nimble as a more lightweight, gas-powered car, the person mentioned.
Also, the Reddit user preferred to coast from time to time, but the regenerative braking system prevented that from happening. Tesla doesn’t allow for this feature to be turned off. This, too, led to boredom setting in over time.
Furthermore, when the Tesla was first bought, the owner used to charge it at home, and there were a lot of chargers nearby as well. But after moving to an apartment, this became less and less convenient, with no Supercharges in sight for miles. By then, keeping the car had become more of a nuisance than anything else. This was not yet the last straw, though, as the person’s workplace provided a good solution for charging it.
The straw that broke the camel's back was a couple of alleged bad experiences with Tesla customer support, which were enough to finally pull the trigger. The “for sale” sign could have even come sooner, but what dragged it out a while longer was the Autopilot feature. Even after getting rid of the Tesla, the former owner said, “I do miss it at times, especially on longer trips, but on a daily basis it doesn’t really matter.”
After trading in the Model 3 LR for $58,500, at a profit, along came the 2019 Genesis G70 3.3T for $34,500. Fun fact about this model, it was named Car of the Year by Motortrend, besting the BMW 3 Series. Regularly, this model has an 8-speed automatic transmission, with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 capable of producing 365 horsepower (370-ps) and 376 pound-feet (521 Nm) of torque.
To me, it seemed like the overall tone of the Reddit user wasn't disparaging towards the EV brand; they just wanted to tell their personal experience. Also, this isn't the first case someone went back from an all-electric to a regular car.
