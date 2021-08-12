Owner of Tesla Model X With Water Leak Gets Rid of Second One, Also a Lemon

For some, buying a Tesla would be like a dream. For Sergio Rodriguez, it turned into a bitter experience not only once but twice. His first Tesla Model X got famous worldwide when it presented a bizarre water leak on the A-pillar: water gushed from underneath it when he went through puddles. The Electrified Garage and Doctor Tesla clarified it was a windshield issue. Unable to fix it, Tesla bought back his lemon and sold Rodriguez a new Model X. Rodriguez returned it on August 10 and shared a video on Twitter about that: it was another lemon.

6 photos