Owner No Longer Wanted to Drive This 1971 Pontiac Firebird, Car Refuses to Die

The base Firebird was still the best-selling model in the entire lineup in 1971, as the Trans Am sales were yet to take off. Still a fresh presence in the automotive space, the Trans Am sold only 2,116 units, whereas the base Firebird increased from 18,874 to 23,021 units for this model year.
The Esprit also recorded growing numbers, as its sales jumped from 18,961 units to 20,185 cars. The Formula almost stagnated at 7,800 units.
One of the Firebirds that rolled off the assembly lines in 1971 landed on eBay a few days ago, fresh out of storage.
Born and raised in California and still wearing the original license plates, this Pontiac Firebird has been sitting in a barn in Riverside for approximately 10 years for a simple reason. The owner no longer wanted to drive it, so its only option due to the lack of use was to remain in storage until someone gave it a second chance.
This happened recently when eBay seller zagato62 found the car and took it out, now posting it online to search for a new home. The 350 V8 under the hood is believed to be the original unit that came with the Firebird when it left the factory, but it looks like the previous owner has already rebuilt it. It starts and runs, but the tank still has old gas, so whoever buys the car will have to flush the fuel, clean it, and see how it works with fresh gas.
The car still comes in good shape, with all lights and electrical in working condition.
The body exhibits the typical issues for a 1971 Firebird. It shows signs of previous repairs, including on the doors, but if you want to see the glass half-full, you must know that the trunk and the floors are clean. The storage conditions were probably good, so the Firebird didn't have to deal with high humidity.
The owner says the car is still complete, and the buyer will also receive several extras, including an Edelbrock air cleaner and the original valve covers.
It's time to talk money. The Firebird looks like an easy project, and considering it checks many boxes of a restoration candidate, the car won't sell for pocket money. The owner posted it on eBay with a reserve without disclosing its value. The digital fight is underway, but the top offer, which reached $3,250 a few minutes ago, did not unlock the reserve. The battle continues, and you still have five days to submit your offer.
Meanwhile, the vehicle is waiting for the outcome of this auction in Orange County. Since it's not roadworthy, you'll need transportation to take it home.
