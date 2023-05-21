Owner Gets Tired of the Ford Bronco Raptor, SUV Listed for Sale With 144 Miles on the Odo

Are you thinking of jumping over the waitlist for the Ford Bronco Raptor? You'll have to be very good friends with the dealer or search the used car market for the perfect example. If the latter is on your mind, then you should check out the one pictured below, which still has that new car smell.
A 2023 model year with only 144 miles (232 km) on the odometer, this Ford Bronco Raptor is presented in Shadow Black on top of the Onyx Black interior that mixes leather and suede. It features an interior carbon fiber package that helps it send sporty vibes, and it has one owner in the papers.
But why are they looking to part ways with this brand-new copy of the Ford Bronco Raptor? It's either one of the following two: they may have gotten bored of it, as it might not be what they expected, or they're trying to flip it for a quick buck. We lean towards the latter, considering that the model has an MSRP of $86,080, and the one in question is much more expensive at $109,500. If it changes hands for the asking sum, it will make its owner a nice profit in the five-digit zone. Kind of beats investing in crypto and NFTs, right?
Powering the Ford Bronco Raptor is a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, which churns out 418 hp (424 ps/312 kW) on premium fuel, with the torque rated at 440 lb-ft (597 Nm). It represents an 88 hp (89 ps/66 kW) and 25 lb-ft (34 Nm) improvement over the models packing the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 lump. The standard versions of the brand's Jeep Wrangler rival come with 300 hp (304 ps/224 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) produced by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder mill. The entry-level model has a seven-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic transmission, and the other two are offered solely with two pedals.
In addition to the punchy motor, which is not that exciting compared to the Wrangler Rubicon 392's 6.4-liter V8 that develops 470 hp (477 ps/351 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm), the Bronco Raptor is ready to hit arduous tracks. It comes with 37-inch BFGoodrich tires and has a 13.1-inch (333-mm) ground clearance, upgraded axles and transfer case, revised suspension, and a few other things that make it appealing to the off-roading crowd.
We've kind of ventured away from the black example with only a few miles under its belt detailed above, so we'd better get back to it by telling you that it is advertised by GarageKeptMotors here. The vehicle is in stock, so you can drive it off as soon as you sign your name in the papers and transfer the funds. How much would you be willing to cough out for it?
