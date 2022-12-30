Owner Abandons Rivian R1S on the Lake Shore After Getting Stuck in the Frozen Mud

Rivian markets the R1S and R1T as “adventure vehicles,” and people take this to the letter, although not every time adventures end well. This Rivian R1S has been abandoned on a lake shore after its owner made a terrible mistake and gut stuck down to the frame in the mud.
Rivian has only recently started deliveries of the R1S SUV, so it’s safe to assume that there aren’t many on the road today. Those who desperately wanted to own the truck had two choices: either wait for a long time until the beloved electric SUV gets delivered or cough up a significant amount of money to buy it flipped. It’s understandable why people get a little too excited when they get it and want to test their shiny new toy in the craziest ways imaginable.
We’ve seen this story repeated over and over again. A year ago, when the Ford Bronco was just as impossible to get and rare as the Rivian R1S is today, one Bronco owner ruined his truck’s transmission after hitting hard an obstacle hidden in the mud. One thing somebody learns after an incident like this is that you cannot trust what you cannot see, and bad things can hide in the mud. Sometimes it can be the mud itself that poses the greatest danger.
I guess the owner of this abandoned Rivian R1S didn’t get the memo, though. There’s no denying they must’ve been excited to drive the truck and probably wanted to test it in all sorts of conditions. We can’t imagine other reasons for trying to drive on a lake shore, especially when the area is muddy. But they did, and sure thing, they got stuck in the mud. This is a nasty situation, and not knowing what to do can worsen things very fast.
We see the wheels have dug in the ooze, and judging by the mud around the fenders, they must’ve been spinning like crazy. This is guaranteed to get you even deeper into the soft soil. The owner must’ve tried to tow it, which is why the rear window is broken. It usually happens when the rope snaps and comes sling-shotting, a very dangerous situation if somebody gets in the way.
The worst part is that the mud is now completely frozen, as explained by the guy who shared the picture on Reddit. The photo was taken by a friend, a state trooper who was called to the scene to help. Further information in the comments reveals that the owner of the R1S was trespassing in an abandoned quarry, and the R1S’s tires were no match for the silt on the lake shore. Extracting the truck from the mud could prove an impossible mission or require expensive means. Not to mention there’s a chance that the Rivian might get severely damaged in the process.
The R1S has been stuck on the lake shore since Christmas eve and appears to be abandoned. This is utterly sad, considering how special these electric SUVs are. This story reminds us of another idiot who drove his brand-new Chevy Corvette in a snowstorm. That, too, was abandoned after it got stuck in the snow and couldn’t move anymore.
