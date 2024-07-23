Owner Abandoned Their Brand-New Mercury Montclair After 5 Years, Parked Since 1962

Barn finds are sometimes unbelievably amazing as they bring back cars that spent decades in storage. This Mercury Montclair is something beyond this.
Born in 1957, this Montclair was part of the second-generation series, which witnessed several big changes in the lineup, including engine upgrades. The 312ci unit that was already available on the Montclair was upgraded to 255 horsepower, but Mercury also introduced a more potent option.
The 368ci V8 produced 290 horsepower and was specifically aimed at customers who wanted to make full use of the redesigned Monterey, including the brand-new four-door hardtop (also introduced in 1957).
It's time to blow your mind.
The two-door hardtop in these photos spent only five years on the road after rolling off the assembly lines in 1957. The owner drove the car for half of a decade and abandoned it in storage, with the Mercury seeing daylight recently when someone pulled it from its long-term sleeping place.
eBay seller fliptop59 says the car is a low-mileage survivor, which isn't necessarily a surprise, considering it spent only five years on the road. I wish they included a photo with the dashboard, but they claim the Montclair has only 10K miles on the clock – make sure you double-check this promise, but again, everything makes sense, given the car has been sitting for no less than 62 years.
The engine under the hood is the same one that was installed by Mercury in 1957. It's the optional 368ci unit, and unsurprisingly, it no longer starts and runs. However, I would've expected the engine to be locked up after all these years, but this is not the case. The owner says the engine turns over, so find a good mechanic to inspect what happens under the hood and determine how much work it requires to return to a working shape.
The provided photos don't tell the full story and don't reveal the interior, so an in-person or third-party inspection is mandatory. This Montclair checks many big boxes for a true collectible, so additional details are required before making an offer. A car like this survivor doesn't sell cheaply, and no worthy collector would make an offer without getting more information about this car – I would suggest checking the undersides and looking in the cabin, as it's essential to know how much rust you'll have to deal with and whether any parts are missing.
Otherwise, this Mercury is a fantastic find, and I'm still shocked that someone got such a great car and forgot it existed after only five years. Anyone can get their hands on this rare gem if they're willing to pay $15,000 for it. The car is parked in Renton, Washington, and will require transportation due to the non-working engine.
