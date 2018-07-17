5 Lotus SUV Confirmed With Volvo Parts, New Sports Cars Coming In 2020

4 Lotus Exige Sport 410 Is “Unrivaled In Its Class”

3 2020 Lotus Esprit Supercar to Slot Above Evora, Take on Ferrari

More on this:

Own a Unique Lotus Evora GT410 Sport for Only 20 Pounds

A lottery of sorts was announced at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, one that comes with a big prize in the shape of a unique Lotus Evora GT410 Sport 9 photos



The model now up for grabs takes its inspiration from the Elan S2 driven by Clark in the 1960s as a company car. It comes in red paintwork, a silver roof and silver wheels, and tartan upholstery. Clark’s signature has been imprinted on each rear buttress.



The Evora has a dry weight of just 1,256 kg, as it has been constructed from carbon fiber components. It is powered by a 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine that churns out 410 hp at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 3,500 rpm.



Using the power plant on the lightweight body allows the car to have naught to 60 of only 3.9 seconds.



The competition that will offer the Evora as a prize requires those interested to donate a minimum of 20 pounds ($26) on a specailly created website. The money is to be used to complete the build of the new Jim Clark Museum.



Jim Clark died while racing on the Hockenheim track. He won the Formula 1 championship in 1963 and 1965 and the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. During his career, he entered 72 Grand Prix starts and won 25 of them.



“The stunning Jim Clark special edition Evora is a fitting tribute to a legendary man and his iconic Elan,” said in a statement the Duke of Richmond, the organizer of the Goodwood event.



“Clark’s exploits on track were very special indeed and we are proud to launch this competition here at Goodwood.”



If you’d like a chance at owning the Jim Clark Evora, you can do so by signing up The car, designed as a tribute to Scottish Formula One racing driver Jim Clark, is the 100,000th Lotus sports car ever built.The model now up for grabs takes its inspiration from the Elan S2 driven by Clark in the 1960s as a company car. It comes in red paintwork, a silver roof and silver wheels, and tartan upholstery. Clark’s signature has been imprinted on each rear buttress.The Evora has a dry weight of just 1,256 kg, as it has been constructed from carbon fiber components. It is powered by a 3.5-liter 6-cylinder engine that churns out 410 hp at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 3,500 rpm.Using the power plant on the lightweight body allows the car to have naught to 60 of only 3.9 seconds.The competition that will offer the Evora as a prize requires those interested to donate a minimum of 20 pounds ($26) on a specailly created website. The money is to be used to complete the build of the new Jim Clark Museum.Jim Clark died while racing on the Hockenheim track. He won the Formula 1 championship in 1963 and 1965 and the Indianapolis 500 in 1965. During his career, he entered 72 Grand Prix starts and won 25 of them.“The stunning Jim Clark special edition Evora is a fitting tribute to a legendary man and his iconic Elan,” said in a statement the Duke of Richmond, the organizer of the Goodwood event.“Clark’s exploits on track were very special indeed and we are proud to launch this competition here at Goodwood.”If you’d like a chance at owning the Jim Clark Evora, you can do so by signing up at the following link