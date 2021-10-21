Owlight Is One Discreet Bike Light, Only Visible When in Use, Can Be Rotated 360 Degrees

While lighting devices are essential and also mandatory when riding your bicycle, most of them change the design of the bike in one way or another, and not everybody is okay with that. The Owlight proposes a more subtle approach, working “undercover” and only making an appearance when necessary.
The Owlight is the invention of a Romanian startup and was designed in the heart of Transylvania. It is described by its inventors as an invisible light because when it’s not used, it stays hidden inside the handle grip. It is a cylindrical device that is compatible with any flat bar and gets inserted into the handlebar tube. It is secured by a rubber ring that fits your handlebar and you get three such ring sizes included in the package.
Thanks to a click-clack mechanism, the LED light slides out at the end of the handlebar when you click on that end. When you are done using the light you simply push it back into the handlebar tube, so it doesn’t inconvenience you in any way.
Powered by two AAA batteries, the Owlight puts out around 50 lumens, so keep in mind this is just a lighting device that makes you visible in traffic, but it is probably not bright enough to be used for actually seeing the road ahead of you in complete darkness.
There are two modes with the Owlight, a Steady one and a Flash one and the batteries should last for up to eight hours in the former and up to 20 in the latter. A rotating mechanism allows you to adjust the position of the light beam rotating it 360 degrees.
The exposed part of the Owlight is made of Titanium Alloy TC4, to make the device light but also durable and corrosion-resistant. It is also rainproof.
Developed in 2015, the Owlight went through many prototypes and design stages and it is now finally available to purchase. It is also the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and you can get the device for a pledge of $49. The estimated shipping date is January 2022.
