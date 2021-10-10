Owen Diaz Speaks After Court Rules Tesla Owes Him $137 Million Due to Racism

After Tesla was convicted for not preventing racism at its Fremont plant, something unusual happened. Although the company does not talk to the press, it published a rare blog post about the lawsuit. In it, Valerie Capers Workman gave Tesla workers her description of the trial. Tesla’s vice president of people said it was an unfair verdict and pointed to apparent contradictions from Owen Diaz, the man who won $137 million. He clarified them in an interview with GMA (Good Morning America).