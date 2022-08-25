Over 40% of the British Believe the UK Won't Ever Be Ready for EVs

The UK decided to ban the selling of new internal combustion engine-only cars and vans from 2030. Plug-in hybrids like the BMW X5 xDrive45e or full hybrids like the Toyota Prius enjoy a five-year exemption from the rule until 2035. This divided the country’s vehicle owners, and a new survey confirms people in the UK are not ready for EVs just yet. Many even think that the kingdom will never be able to make the switch. Here’s what the data’s telling us.

6 photos