Over 200 Bikers Show Up to Escort Bullied Teen to Prom, and It’s the Most Beautiful Thing

This is a story for one of those days when you feel like you’ve lost all faith in humanity, or that everything that can go wrong does – or will do so. Over 200 bikers answered a call from a desperate mother and showed up to escort a bullied teen to prom.
The WAC Motorcycle Club from Worcester, UK, led the effort for the unique motorcade, which included over 200 bikers and took the long route instead of the 5-mile (8-km) direct one, so that the teen in question could enjoy it to the max. According to the Worcester News, Felicity is only 15 and she has dyslexia and Asperger’s Syndrome, which is on the lower-end of the autism spectrum and makes it difficult for her to have social interactions and make friends.
Felicity loves sports, judo in particular, and motorcycles. Her mother, Katie, posted a message to the WAC MC Facebook page on August 31, asking if a few of its members could show up to escort Felicity to prom. The teen had been bullied for “years” both for her problems and her biker-inspired sense of fashion, so Katie thought she could get the final say over the bullies by showing up flanked by several bikers.
What Katie assumed would be a small party of riders turned out to be an entire motorcade. Dawn Thomas of the WAC MC ended up driving Felicity and her friend on his trike and he says not even he anticipated the kind of response her situation triggered. Bikers as far as London came up for the event, organizing in large groups that rode together, and then met with the others ahead of the final stretch to the location of the prom.
No word on how the bullies reacted to Felicity’s striking entrance, but if the videos on this Facebook thread are any indication, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume jaws dropped to floors.
