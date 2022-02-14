Over 135k Entries and Counting for Dodge Chief Donut Maker, Hellcat and $150k on the Line

A few weeks ago, Dodge announced that they will give away $150,000 plus an SRT Hellcat company car to people who prove worthy of being their new so-called ‘Chief Donut Maker’, which is basically a type of part-time Brand Ambassador.
The position would entail you going to public events, meeting celebrities and attending racing school, without even having to quit your daily job – sounds like a dream come true, right?
Well, you need to go ahead and submit your application HERE before February 28 if you want to experience that lifestyle for yourself. Remember to keep the video short (maximum length of two minutes), but still prove to Dodge that you embody the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers.
The carmaker has already received more than 135,000 entries to date, to go with nearly 1.3 million site views on the dedicated landing page. If you’re curious or you just want to gauge the competition, you can already check out some of the submissions.
“The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.
“We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America.”
Kuniskis is probably referring to the Challenger SRT Hellcat, when talking about the no.1 muscle car in America. The Challenger edged out the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro last year with regards to sales.
Overseeing this competition on behalf of Dodge is none other than champion wrestler Bill Goldberg, who will be on hand when the top 10 finalists are put to the test.
Well, you need to go ahead and submit your application HERE before February 28 if you want to experience that lifestyle for yourself. Remember to keep the video short (maximum length of two minutes), but still prove to Dodge that you embody the spirit of the founding Dodge Brothers.
The carmaker has already received more than 135,000 entries to date, to go with nearly 1.3 million site views on the dedicated landing page. If you’re curious or you just want to gauge the competition, you can already check out some of the submissions.
“The Dodge Brothers were never content to follow the trends, they were the seekers of a better, faster, more outrageous way of doing things,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.
“We’re looking to hire someone just like them as our chief donut maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America-muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer. And what better way to find them than creating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive the No.1 muscle car in America.”
Kuniskis is probably referring to the Challenger SRT Hellcat, when talking about the no.1 muscle car in America. The Challenger edged out the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro last year with regards to sales.
Overseeing this competition on behalf of Dodge is none other than champion wrestler Bill Goldberg, who will be on hand when the top 10 finalists are put to the test.